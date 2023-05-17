The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share

Financial Services startup, CapitalSetu, has raised $350,000 in its Seed funding round. The round was led by Real Time Angel Fund, a prominent early-stage investment fund, and saw participation from several marquee investors, including Ashish Kacholia, Vikas Khemani, Rajat Mehta, Sunaina Bhattacharya, and others. The funding round comes at a time when the supply chain financing sector in India is experiencing rapid growth, as more individuals and businesses seek out easier solutions for their financial needs. The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share.

"We are thrilled to have secured this Seed funding round, which is a significant milestone for us. Our mission is to help our customers save time and money by offering competitive supply chain financing solutions. We believe that small and medium manufacturing businesses are the backbone of India's economy, and we are proud to be a part of this ecosystem. Given that every business is unique, we take the time to understand our customers' needs and goals. We are grateful to have the support of Real Time Angel Fund and our other investors as we continue to grow and develop our business," said Pankaj Goel, founder and CEO, CapitalSetu.

Established in September 2020 by founders Pankaj Goel and Ayushi Gupta, CapitalSetu is one of the leading aggregators for small and medium manufacturing businesses in supply chain financing.

"CapitalSetu is a dynamic and innovative company that is developing new-age technology solutions to help businesses grow their business by making more finance available to them. The company is addressing a sizable gap in the market by providing personalized financial planning and investment solutions to businesses. The team has a deep understanding of the market and a clear vision for the future, making it a confident investment opportunity for us. CapitalSetu is well-positioned to continue its growth and expand its reach across India. We look forward to working closely with the team for the next leg of the company's journey," said Pranay Mathur, CEO, Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF).