Financial Services Startup CapitalSetu Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Financial Services startup, CapitalSetu, has raised $350,000 in its Seed funding round. The round was led by Real Time Angel Fund, a prominent early-stage investment fund, and saw participation from several marquee investors, including Ashish Kacholia, Vikas Khemani, Rajat Mehta, Sunaina Bhattacharya, and others. The funding round comes at a time when the supply chain financing sector in India is experiencing rapid growth, as more individuals and businesses seek out easier solutions for their financial needs. The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share.

"We are thrilled to have secured this Seed funding round, which is a significant milestone for us. Our mission is to help our customers save time and money by offering competitive supply chain financing solutions. We believe that small and medium manufacturing businesses are the backbone of India's economy, and we are proud to be a part of this ecosystem. Given that every business is unique, we take the time to understand our customers' needs and goals. We are grateful to have the support of Real Time Angel Fund and our other investors as we continue to grow and develop our business," said Pankaj Goel, founder and CEO, CapitalSetu.

Established in September 2020 by founders Pankaj Goel and Ayushi Gupta, CapitalSetu is one of the leading aggregators for small and medium manufacturing businesses in supply chain financing.

"CapitalSetu is a dynamic and innovative company that is developing new-age technology solutions to help businesses grow their business by making more finance available to them. The company is addressing a sizable gap in the market by providing personalized financial planning and investment solutions to businesses. The team has a deep understanding of the market and a clear vision for the future, making it a confident investment opportunity for us. CapitalSetu is well-positioned to continue its growth and expand its reach across India. We look forward to working closely with the team for the next leg of the company's journey," said Pranay Mathur, CEO, Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF).

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Technology News and Trends Finance

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

How To Show Humility as a Leader Without Apologizing for Your Success

You've earned your trophies, but you don't have to shine them in front of others continuously. Here are a few tips on how to be a humble — yet successful — leader.

By Brendan P. Keegan
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi
Making a Change

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Don't fall into old routines that hold you back.

By Jack Canfield
News and Trends

Decentro Launches Flow and Fabric – Full-Stack Payments And Embedded Finance Solutions

The new modules have been introduced to offer a full-stack experience to Decentro's growing customer base

By Teena Jose
By Emily Rella
Business News

Watch: Elon Musk Danced the Night Away at a Rave In Mexico After Appointing New Twitter CEO

Musk announced this week that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino is replacing him as chief executive.

By Emily Rella