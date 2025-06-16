You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fintech startup Aspora, which was previously known as Vance, has successfully raised USD 53 million in a Series B funding round, co-led by Sequoia Capital and Greylock. It also received support from Quantum Light Ventures, Hummingbird Ventures, and Y Combinator. With this latest round, the company's total funding has reached $99 million, giving it a valuation of USD 500 million.

The new funds will be used to enhance Aspora's cross-border banking infrastructure, expand into new markets like the US, Canada, Australia, and Singapore, and introduce a range of financial products designed specifically for global diaspora communities. Currently, Aspora operates in the UK, UAE, and EU, serving over 250,000 users, mainly non-resident Indians (NRIs).

"The latest fundraise allows us to accelerate our mission of building a truly global financial ecosystem for diaspora communities," said Parth Garg, the Founder and CEO of Aspora. "We're just getting started—our users deserve modern financial infrastructure that works across borders."

Founded in 2022 by Parth Garg, who left Stanford University to pursue this venture, Aspora is dedicated to rethinking banking for immigrants. The company provides zero-fee remittance services, offers exchange rates that match Google's, and supplies tools for investing, banking, and accessing credit and insurance on a global scale.

Aspora rebranded from Vance to Aspora in April 2025, reflecting its ambition to serve diaspora populations worldwide, not just in India. In just six months, Aspora claims its transaction volume has increased from USD 400 million to over USD 2 billion, saving users more than USD 17.5 million in foreign exchange fees.

This latest Series B round follows two earlier funding rounds: a $5 million seed extension in September 2024 and a USD 35 million Series A in December 2024, both led by Sequoia Capital and backed by existing investors.

Luciana Lixandru, Partner, Sequoia Capital, "Aspora is bringing diaspora banking into the modern age. This isn't just about digital banking; it's about the new opportunities it creates."

Aspora is backed by notable angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO, Coinbase), Sundeep Jain (former CPO, Uber), and Chad West (former Head of Marketing, Revolut). Headquartered in London, with offices in Dubai and Bengaluru, Aspora is positioning itself as the go-to platform for seamless financial services for the global Indian diaspora.