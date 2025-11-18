Fintech Platform Yubi Group Raises INR 411 Cr to Drive Global Expansion The fresh funding raised through a long term structured debt facility and INR 336 crore equity from EvolutionX comes alongside founder Gaurav Kumar's INR 75 crore addition, pushing his total investment past INR 330 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi Group

Fintech platform Yubi Group has raised INR 411 crore in a fresh funding round that includes a long term structured debt facility and INR 336 crore in equity from EvolutionX Debt Capital.

Founder and chief executive Gaurav Kumar has also contributed INR 75 crore, taking his total equity investment in the firm to more than INR 330 crore.

The new funding will support Yubi's plans to expand its operations in Southeast Asia and the United States. The company also aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

A part of the capital will be directed toward improving its artificial intelligence products and scaling its operating system for financial services across global markets.

Yubi stated that it has so far facilitated more than INR 3.2 lakh crore in debt and supported over 48 lakh transactions. The platform works with more than 17,000 enterprises along with over 6,200 lenders and investors.

Founded in 2020, Yubi Group operates an AI powered financial services system driven by its core suite called YuVerse. The suite supports Yubi, Accumn, Spocto X and YuCollect, which provide solutions for lending, underwriting and collections.

The company has raised more than USD 296 million to date. This includes USD 135 million Series B round that placed it in the unicorn category. Its investor base includes Vivitri Capital, Peak XV Partners, TVS Capital, Lightspeed, B Capital, Lightrock and Insight Luxembourg.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

PhysicsWallah Makes Strong Debut on BSE & NSE, Shares Surge over 42%

PhysicsWallah shares debuted at INR 143.10 on the BSE, representing a 31 per cent premium over the issue price of INR 109 at the upper band, and at INR 145 on the NSE, a 33 per cent increase from the issue price.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Unlimitr, Circle, and Axirium Aerospace Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Pype AI Secures USD 1.2 Mn in Pre-Seed Funding

The round was led by Kalaari Capital, with additional participation from Wyser Capital and Tenity.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
News and Trends

AI Startup GreenFi Secures USD 2 Mn from Transition VC

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its global distribution network, strengthen its AI-driven product innovations, and grow its presence across major international markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff