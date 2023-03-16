Fintech Startup Finsire Raises $1.3 Million In Seed Funding

The company focused on building and digitizing the Infra rails from various assets and innovating in this space with asset originators, depositaries and lenders

Lending Infratech and asset collateralization API Fintech Company Finsire' has raised $1.3M in seed funding from strategic investors. The round saw participation from iSeed, Spark Capital, Devx, 1947 Rise, Adept ventures, Portal Angel Investors, Purple Matters, DeVC India, Lets Ventures, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, (co-founders of Razorpay) and Mars Shot Ventures, (co- founder of M2P Fintech), MadhuR, Prabhu R and Muthu A, Lalit Keshre,( CEO Groww), Maninder G, (CSO, OYO), Justin Caldbeck, (co-founder Binary Capital), Abhinav Sinha, (COO and CPO, OYO), Mohan K, (co-founder and CEO, IppoPay), Pratekk Agarwal from Growthcap Ventures, Abhishek Goyal, (Tracxn, founder), Abhishek Rungta, (founder, Indus Net Tech), Rahul Mathur, (founder,Verak), Meet Semlani, (co-founder,Tartan), Amit Goel, (founder, Medici).

Finsire is Lending Infrastructure tech to collateralize digital assets. The company focused on building and digitizing the Infra rails from various assets and innovating in this space with asset originators, depositaries and lenders.

"Finsire is building the secured credit Infrastructure for India by collateralizing the vast majority of the assets available in the country. Digitizing these is a long game. I am super excited that Shreyans decided to move back to India to build Finsire from India," said Shiva Singh Sangwan, founder, 1947Rise.