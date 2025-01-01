Fintech platforms can help create a more resilient ecosystem for exporters.

In India, Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alone account for nearly 40 per cent of the GDP and 50 per cent of the nation's foreign exchange reserves while providing employment to around 110 million people. Despite their significance, MSME exporters face a significant challenge due to traditional credit mechanisms. Banks typically impose stringent conditions such as requiring collateral and three years of profitability, which many MSMEs cannot meet due to limited financial records and unsteady cash flows.

FINTECH: A GAME-CHANGER

1. Enhanced Access to Working Capital: By using alternative data sources—digital footprints, such as online transactions, GST filings, and e-commerce activity—fintech companies eliminate the need for traditional collateral.

2. Optimizing Supply Chain Financing: Through digital invoicing and streamlined payment cycles, fintech platforms connect buyers, suppliers, and financiers, increasing cash flow for MSMEs and minimizing delays in the supply chain.

3. Digitizing Trade Finance: Digitization of letters of credit and documentary credit issuance reduces costs and accelerates transactions. These innovations allow MSMEs to navigate global trade complexities with greater efficiency, ensuring their products reach international markets without unnecessary delays.

4. Innovative Risk Management: From hedging against currency fluctuations to accessing trade insurance, fintech's advanced risk assessment tools empower exporters to protect their operations against unforeseen challenges.

5. Cost-Effective Credit Solutions: Fintech companies often provide cost-effective credit options tailored to MSME needs. By removing intermediaries and leveraging technology, these platforms reduce interest rates and transaction fees.

6. Towards a Collaborative Ecosystem: A collaborative approach is essential. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can align the efforts of fintech companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. Policymakers must also revisit traditional underwriting models.