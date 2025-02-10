Finvolve's Accelerator Fund will invest INR 50 lakhs to INR 1 crore per startup, while its Seed Fund will deploy INR 4 crore to INR 8 crore, boosting market entry and innovation.

Finvolve, a prominent multi-stage venture capital (VC) fund, has unveiled plans to invest INR 300-350 crore in 2025, furthering its commitment to nurturing startups from inception to scale.

This ambitious funding initiative will back 40-45 high-impact startups, aligning with Finvolve's mission of empowering businesses with capital, expertise, and strategic support.

The fund will focus on three critical investment phases: Seed, Pre-seed & Accelerator, and Growth & Late Stage. Finvolve intends to support 10-12 Seed Stage startups, 25-30 ventures at the Pre-seed and Accelerator Stage, and 4-5 Growth & Late Stage companies. This comprehensive strategy is designed to fuel innovation, scale businesses, and create a global impact.

Through its Accelerator Fund, Finvolve will deploy INR 50 lakhs to INR 1 crore per startup, providing crucial resources for early-stage ventures. Additionally, its Seed Fund will invest INR 4 crore to INR 8 crore per startup, accelerating their market entry and innovation trajectory.

Apoorva Vora, Co-Founder of Finvolve, said, "Startups are no longer just alternative ventures; they are evolving into a mainstream asset class with immense potential. Investors recognize the long-term value of startup-driven innovation, and at Finvolve, we are proud to be at the forefront of this paradigm shift."

For its 2025 investments, Finvolve has identified six high-potential verticals: Robotics, Unmanned and Space (RUMS), Healthcare (Medicine 2.0), Circular Economy, Energy, Mobility & Connectivity, Singularity & AI, and Impact Labs. These sectors are poised to drive industry transformation and societal progress.

Building on a strong 2024, where Finvolve deployed INR 100 crore to 27 startups, the VC fund is now doubling down on its commitment. Highlighting the vision, Co-Founder Ashish Bhatia said, "We believe Indian startups have the power to revolutionise industries and address pressing global challenges. Our goal is to support visionary founders building not just businesses but entire ecosystems."

Finvolve's portfolio boasts innovative companies like Indrajal, Zulu Defence, Matter, Lawyered, Sunfox Technologies, and Samosa Party.

With an ambitious investment roadmap for 2025, Finvolve is poised to redefine India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering game-changing startups to scale, innovate, and lead on the global stage.