Finway Accelerator Announces INR 100 Cr Investment Plan to Boost Startup Ecosystem by 2028 The initiative aims to empower promising startups across diverse sectors in seed, early, or growth stages with valuations below INR 100 crore.

Rachit Chawla, CEO and Founder of Finway Accelerator

Finway Accelerator, the venture capital arm of Finway, an RBI registered NBFC, has announced its plan to invest INR 100 crore by 2028 to support the growth of early stage startups across India.

The initiative aims to empower promising startups across diverse sectors in seed, early, or growth stages with valuations below INR 100 crore.

Rachit Chawla, CEO and Founder of Finway Accelerator, said, "Our INR 100 crore plan is not limited to funding. It is an effort to create a supportive environment where founders receive guidance, resources, and long term direction so their concepts can become impactful ventures contributing to India's expanding startup landscape."

Over the years, Finway Accelerator has invested in diverse ventures including Sprout Studio, known for producing animation and VFX content for children, Zeleno, a recycling focused startup addressing sustainability issues, and Cosmetofood, an organic cosmetics brand. It has also supported Zebra Learn, an edtech startup that later gained visibility on Shark Tank India.

Founded in 2017 by Rachit Chawla, a SEBI registered investment advisor, Finway Accelerator works with startups across multiple sectors that are under a valuation of INR 100 crore.

Its leadership team also includes Co-founder Anand Singh, who highlighted, "Our intention is to identify early stage builders who show commitment to both innovation and responsibility. Through this INR 100 crore plan, we hope to push forward ideas that benefit communities and the environment while helping India's startup space grow in a balanced manner."

The organisation is advised by industry figures such as Rakesh Mittal of Massimo Batteries, Manav Kapur of Steelbird International, and Saurabh Bansal of Dorset Industries, along with other business leaders who guide strategic decisions.

Finway's financial arm has experienced notable growth, reaching a seven fold increase in turnover within the first year of operations after beginning with an initial investment of INR 1 crore. The company now serves over 20,000 customers and disburses loans exceeding INR 200 crore annually.

The INR 100 crore commitment aligns with national efforts to encourage self reliance, generate employment, and expand the startup economy. Finway Accelerator aims to address challenges faced by entrepreneurs by offering capital access, mentorship, and growth pathways that support long term sustainability.
