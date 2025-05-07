The acquisition brings together BSE Institute's three-decade-long legacy in financial education with FinX's innovative, technology-enabled approach to workforce readiness.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a landmark development set to reshape India's skilling ecosystem, FinX, a rising force in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) education, has acquired BSE Institute, one of India's most reputed training institutions. This strategic and value-accretive move marks a significant milestone in FinX's journey to bridge the country's widening skill gap, particularly in financial services and emerging tech sectors.

The acquisition brings together BSE Institute's three-decade-long legacy in financial education with FinX's innovative, technology-enabled approach to workforce readiness. It also strengthens FinX's product portfolio, client network, and infrastructure while enabling expansion into high-demand areas like cybersecurity, data science, and IT.

"We are not just building a company—we are building a movement," said Himanshu Vyapak, CEO of FinX. "This acquisition is about speed, scale, and impact. By combining forces with BSE Institute, we are taking a giant step forward in solving one of India's biggest challenges—the skill gap in financial services. Our comprehensive suite of programs will now address the evolving needs of both BFSI and technology sectors."

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, echoed the strategic intent behind the move. "The stake sale of BSE Institute aligns with BSE's strategic vision to concentrate on our core operations. We are confident that FinX, with their long-term vision, will complement and enhance the 30-year legacy of BSE Institute."

FinX has ambitious goals. Over the next few years, it aims to reach more than 1 lakh learners annually through joint degree programs with universities, short-term certifications, and embedded college courses. Its proprietary Education and Employment Exchange already partners with over 70 BFSI companies for job placements across key roles like equity dealing, operations, and customer service.

In the last three months, FinX expanded into nine non-metro locations, including Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Coimbatore, with plans to reach over 20 cities soon. The acquisition ensures continuity for BSE Institute's team, leveraging their deep expertise in BFSI and IT training to build a unified platform for the digital economy.

MNA Capital Advisors acted as advisors to BSE Limited for the transaction.

With this acquisition, FinX is poised to not only strengthen its BFSI leadership but also emerge as a critical player in India's IT skilling landscape—empowering the workforce of tomorrow.