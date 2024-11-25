Fireside Ventures Leads Funding Round for Beyond Appliances

The round saw participation from Dharana Capital and notable angel investors including Shezan Bhojani (founder, Design Cafe), Saurabh Jain and Ramakant Sharma (co-founders, Livspace), and Chandru Kalro (former CEO, TTK Prestige)

The 2024-founded smart kitchen appliance brand Beyond Appliances has raised fresh capital to accelerate technology development and manufacturing capabilities.

On Monday, the start-up announced it had raised USD two million in a seed funding round led by Fireside Venture Investment Fund III. The round saw participation from Dharana Capital and notable angel investors including Shezan Bhojani (founder, Design Cafe), Saurabh Jain and Ramakant Sharma (co-founders, Livspace), and Chandru Kalro (former CEO, TTK Prestige).

"With our technology-first approach and deep understanding of kitchen dynamics, we aim to reimagine how people interact with their kitchens. Having already revolutionised commercial kitchens through Mukunda Foods, we understand the profound impact that thoughtful innovation can bring to everyday cooking. With this funding, we're positioned to accelerate our R&D efforts and expand our manufacturing capabilities, bringing more groundbreaking products to Indian households," said Eshwar K Vikas, co-founder & CEO, Beyond Appliances.

The start-up has pioneered products including the world's first Android-powered chimney featuring a seven-inch display that doubles as a kitchen management system.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey of technology innovation in the kitchen appliance space. Through extensive research and development, we've identified that Indian kitchens face unique challenges that off-the-shelf solutions can't address. With these funds, we're set to expand our R&D capabilities and develop more India-specific smart solutions," said Rakesh Patil, co-founder & CFO, Beyond Appliances.

Shuchi Pandya, Principal, Fireside Ventures said, "The Indian kitchen appliance market is witnessing a significant shift towards smart, connected solutions."