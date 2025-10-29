Fireside Ventures Leads INR 20 Cr Funding in Oroos Confectionery

The Noida-based confectionery startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to set up a fully automated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and strengthen its distribution network across tier II and tier III cities.

Oroos Confectionery Pvt Ltd has secured INR 20 crore (approx. USD 2.26 million) in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from the State Bank of India and several strategic angel investors.

The round also drew contributions from industry leaders such as Vikash Agarwalla, Managing Director and Partner at BCG India; Sanjay Wali, Chief Operating Officer at VST Industries; Praneet Gupta, Director at a leading sovereign wealth fund; Porush Jain, Founder of Sportskeeda; and Chandan Deep, a seasoned venture capital investor, among others.

Founded in 2025 by Raje Suneet Jain and Prashant Manral, Oroos aims to build a confectionery brand that combines quality and affordability for mass-market consumers.

The company's expansion strategy focuses on catering to growing demand from non-metro regions, where the adoption of packaged confectionery is accelerating. Oroos intends to develop strong partnerships with general trade, modern trade, and regional retail outlets to enhance its market reach.

India's confectionery market was valued at INR 379 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to INR 597 billion by 2033, according to IMARC Group. With North India contributing 32.8 percent of total sales, much of the future growth is expected to come from smaller cities driven by urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and the shift toward branded packaged sweets.