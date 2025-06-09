The GCC's mandate covers the delivery of enterprise-grade solutions across core functions critical to the bank's infrastructure and customer engagement strategies

First Citizens India, the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of U.S.-based First Citizens BancShares, Inc., has opened a new office in Bengaluru, signaling a deepened commitment to India as a strategic operations hub. The announcement was made through a press release issued by the company.

The Bengaluru facility features a collaborative and digitally enabled environment designed to support cross-functional teams and foster innovation. The move comes amid the bank's broader push to enhance digital transformation and operational resilience in response to evolving client expectations and market demands.

Jeff Ward, chief strategy officer at First Citizens Bank, who is currently in India to mark the inauguration of the new site, noted the importance of the region in the bank's broader vision. "Our decision to expand our footprint in the established hub of Bengaluru allows us to strategically leverage the country's vast talent pool and directly support the long-term commitment to our enterprise vision," he said.

The expansion reflects the growing role of India in supporting First Citizens Bank's global operations, particularly in areas such as technology, cybersecurity, finance, risk management, and enterprise operations.

First Citizens India has played an increasingly vital role in this transformation journey, integrating the bank's relationship-driven service model into a high-performance global operations framework. The GCC's mandate covers the delivery of enterprise-grade solutions across core functions critical to the bank's infrastructure and customer engagement strategies.

Satya Prakash Ranjan, country head and head of technology at First Citizens India, emphasized the dual role of the new office as a center for delivery and talent development. "As we continue to modernise and scale the bank's technology platforms, this facility and our local team give us the flexibility and environment needed to deliver enterprise-grade solutions across a variety of functions," he said. "We are hiring and welcoming colleagues to help us deliver business solutions based on the bank's shared values."