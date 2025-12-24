The transaction is valued at INR 57.74 crore and will be executed through a share swap.

Pune-based Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, has announced the acquisition of K.A. Enterprises Hygiene through its subsidiary Swara Baby to expand its presence in the hygiene products segment.

In a regulatory filing dated December 23, the company said Swara Baby will acquire 100 percent equity ownership in KA Hygiene through a share swap transaction valued at INR 57.74 crore.

Under the arrangement, Swara Baby will issue 38,49,572 equity shares to the existing shareholders of KA Hygiene. The acquisition does not involve any cash payment. Following the allotment of shares, Brainbees' stake in Swara Baby will reduce to 75.92 percent from 87.29 percent. The company expects to complete the transaction by the end of the year.

KA Hygiene was incorporated in 2019 and is engaged in manufacturing and trading hygiene products. The company recently took over business operations of a related entity operating in the same segment.

On a consolidated basis, the hygiene business reported revenue of INR 84.01 crore in FY25, compared with INR 80.42 crore in FY24 and INR 58.45 crore in FY23. It posted a profit after tax of INR 5.22 crore in FY25. KA Hygiene has only recently started standalone operations, and its individual financials remain negligible.

Separately, Brainbees has incorporated Swara Corp in the United States through Swara Baby Products as part of its overseas expansion in hygiene and disposable products.

Brainbees reported consolidated revenue of INR 2,099 crore in Q2 FY26 and an EBITDA of INR 111 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.