Firstsource Solutions Expands into UK Retail Sector with Ascensos Acquisition Specialising in retail and e-commerce, Ascensos will now operate as a separate business unit within Firstsource, maintaining its Scottish headquarters and its established brand identity.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions, a business process management (BPM) provider under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced the acquisition of UK-based customer experience outsourcing partner Ascensos.

Specialising in retail and e-commerce, Ascensos will now operate as a separate business unit within Firstsource, maintaining its Scottish headquarters and its established brand identity. This move enables both companies to leverage each other's strengths in technology and customer service expertise.

John Devlin, CEO of Ascensos, will continue to lead the company as it integrates with Firstsource. "The depth of Ascensos expertise in the retail and ecommerce sectors, now combined with the strength of Firstsource technology and expansive global capabilities, will only accelerate our transformation programmes for existing clients while improving our operational experience for our customer-facing colleagues. Both Ascensos and Firstsource have enviable reputations for delivering world-class customer experiences for blue-chip brands—we look forward to growing our global solutions together," Devlin said.

The acquisition is aligned with Firstsource's strategic growth plans. According to Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, "This acquisition is aligned with the strategic capabilities Firstsource has been pursuing toward growth and expansion. We're thrilled about the potential that Ascensos's extensive retail knowledge, Firstsource's advanced technology, and the RPSG Group's deep expertise bring together," said Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource.

"Ascensos opens a host of new growth opportunities for us that are underpinned by our strategy of delivering differentiated services built on deep industry knowledge and tailored technology. This collaboration will benefit our current clients and enable us to pursue new opportunities in the thriving retail sector," he added.
