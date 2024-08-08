With the raised funds, the startup aims to accelerate growth and enhance the development of an AI-augmented, human-vetted talent marketplace.

Talent marketplace FlexiBees has raised its pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures for an undisclosed amount. The round also saw participation from Shan M S, COO of Namma Yatri, Reema Mahajan, founder of International Women in Dubai, and other notable investors.

The raised capital will be used for expanding its technological infrastructure, refining its AI algorithms, and broadening its market presence to better meet the needs of both employers and talent.

Shreya Prakash, Co-founder and CEO of FlexiBees, said, "Our objective is to scale our operations to generate employment opportunities and improve employability for millions of women professionals currently outside the full-time workforce. This initiative will provide businesses across the world with access to a remarkable talent pool, helping them grow competitively."

Founded in 2017 by Shreya Prakash, Deepa Swami, and Rashmi Rammohan, FlexiBees is a platform connecting highly qualified women professionals with part-time, project-based, and remote roles. Serving over 700 global businesses, including Kimberly-Clark Professional and Tata Realty, FlexiBees boasts a network of over 60,000 professionals.

Vikram Ramasubramaniam, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, stated, "Balancing household and office responsibilities often takes a significant toll on individuals, such as new parents or those caring for aging relatives, leading to compromises. FlexiBees addresses this by offering part-time, project-based, and remote jobs, enabling professionals to manage both their personal and professional lives effectively. This approach allows them to contribute their expertise while maintaining personal commitments, benefiting employers with access to skilled talent."

The platform has placed over 1,400 women in flexible roles and impacted 20,000+ through coaching and returnship preparation. FlexiBees offers roles in sales, digital marketing, finance, HR, and technology, cutting hiring times by 90%.

Rashmi Manmohan, Co-founder and COO of FlexiBees, added, "We recognized early on that the traditional marketplace matching approach was insufficient for our needs. Companies today are hiring for a wide array of roles flexibly, from sales and marketing to content strategy. Traditional gig marketplaces lack the capability to effectively manage these complex skill matches."

As of July 2024, its remote team of 30+ exemplifies its flexibility. The company was a 2022 TiE Women's competition runner-up and is recognized by Jefferies for innovation in flexible work.