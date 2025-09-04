The below Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

FlexifyMe Secures INR 20 Cr Funding

Health-tech startup FlexifyMe has raised INR 20 crore (USD 2.4 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from Signal Ventures and existing investors.

The Pune-based startup had earlier raised USD 1 million in a seed round from Flipkart Ventures and also appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3, where it secured backing from Namita Thapar of Emcure.

The fresh infusion will support the company's hybrid expansion with a focus on online and offline centres. It also plans to launch advanced posture and gait analysis labs and strengthen clinical research collaborations.

Founded in 2021 by Manjeet Singh and Amit Bhayani, FlexifyMe uses artificial intelligence-driven posture and motion analysis combined with physiotherapy expertise to address chronic musculoskeletal pain. The platform aims to shift care from symptom-based approaches to data-driven interventions, thereby reducing unnecessary procedures and improving long-term outcomes.

"By combining technology, licensed physiotherapists and rigorous progress tracking, we are making the journey to a pain-free life scientific, objective and measurable. This funding allows us to scale these capabilities so millions can avoid unnecessary surgeries, return to the activities they love, and regain meaningful quality of life," said Manjeet Singh, co-founder, FlexifyMe.

FlexifyMe provides live one-on-one sessions with certified instructors, personalised programs and guided videos, combining traditional practices with modern technology.

Competitors in the segment include PhableCare, Physeek and Portl.

House of Zelena Bags INR 7 Cr Funding

Mom-wear brand House of Zelena has raised INR 7 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Sprout Venture Partners and M Venture Partners, with participation from GSF and other angel investors. With this round, the company's total funding has reached USD 1.2 million.

The company said the fresh capital will be directed towards strengthening its supply chain, driving product innovation in maternity and postpartum apparel, and building a mom-focused ecosystem through community initiatives and technology integrations.

Founded in 2022 by Hina Priyadarshini and Mayank Kamal, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to reshape maternity wear by designing from the perspective of mothers. It emphasises comfort and emotional well-being rather than baby-centric designs. The brand claims to have already launched unique offerings such as postpartum sculptwear leggings, bump-friendly loungewear and leakproof innerwear.

Zelena also plans to expand its offline engagement with mothers through community events and its upcoming SafeToFeed café campaign. The company will unveil a refreshed brand identity in September 2025 to strengthen its connection with India's growing mom community.

Competitors in this space include BlissClub, Mamaearth and HunyHuny.