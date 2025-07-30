Flexprice aims to eliminate the complexity and time burden of building usage-based and hybrid billing systems in-house

Open-source billing platform Flexprice has secured USD500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage investor TDV Partners, with participation from prominent angel investors and operators from companies like Magicpin, Zomato, Innovaccer, and Aftershoot.

Positioning itself as a modular billing solution for the emerging generation of AI and Agentic companies, Flexprice aims to eliminate the complexity and time burden of building usage-based and hybrid billing systems in-house.

As software companies shift from static subscription models to usage-based monetization to match the dynamics of AI workloads and API consumption, traditional billing tools are proving inadequate. According to Flexprice, today's AI-native teams face a bottleneck as they try to build scalable billing infrastructure that can support metered pricing, entitlement gating, and quota management.

"Today's AI and Agentic teams need to move fast as the competition on product distribution goes up. Ability to move fast with pricing and scalable billing plays a critical role," said Manish Choudhary, CEO of Flexprice. "Flexprice is built to ensure pricing, packaging and billing are never a bottleneck."

The new funding will be used to grow Flexprice's engineering team, integrate with widely used payment gateways such as Stripe, Adyen, and Razorpay, and expand its open-source offerings. The platform supports a variety of pricing models—from pay-as-you-go to volume-based tiers—and includes developer-first APIs, real-time analytics, and self-hostable architecture for transparency.

"We believe open infrastructure is the future," said Nikhil Mishra, CTO of Flexprice. "Our goal is to make modern billing accessible, composable, and cost-effective—whether you're an early-stage AI startup or a scaling business."

Flexprice is targeting a USD 4 billion total addressable market (TAM) in AI billing infrastructure, expected to grow at 20 per cent CAGR, fueled by the proliferation of GenAI tools, API-based services, and real-time data platforms.

The founding team comprises former product and engineering leaders from AI and consumer tech firms and is already supporting early-stage ventures in LLM tooling, AI search, and analytics infrastructure.

Commenting on the investment, Ujwal Sutaria, General Partner at TDV Partners, said, "We believe Flexprice is solving a fundamental infrastructure gap in the monetization stack for AI and Agentic companies. The team's open-source-first approach, deep developer empathy, and modular product vision give them a unique edge in a rapidly expanding market."