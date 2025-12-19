The value of the deal was not revealed.

Flipkart has taken a majority stake in Minivet AI, a startup working in the generative AI space, the company said in a statement.

The value of the deal was not revealed.

Founded in 2024, Minivet AI develops tools that help ecommerce platforms turn static product listings into visual and video based content. Its technology uses AI to create images and videos from existing catalogues, helping sellers present products in a more engaging format.

Flipkart said the startup's capabilities will be used to strengthen product discovery and support content creation on its marketplace. The company noted that Minivet AI's tools allow visual assets to be produced at scale, which can help manage large volumes of listings from multiple sellers.

The acquisition reflects a broader trend in the ecommerce sector, where companies are increasingly adopting AI to improve cataloguing and customer facing features. Many platforms are using AI to enhance consistency and quality across their product content.

Flipkart did not provide information on how or when Minivet AI will be integrated into its operations.

In September, the company had also acquired a majority stake in digital media platform Pinkvilla, without disclosing financial details.