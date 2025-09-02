Flipkart Acquires Majority Stake in Pinkvilla The deal will allow Flipkart to access insights into emerging lifestyle and entertainment trends while using content to unlock new commerce opportunities.

Flipkart has acquired a majority stake in digital infotainment platform Pinkvilla India, marking its latest move to strengthen content-led engagement.

The e-commerce marketplace said the investment aligns with its strategy to build a deeper connect with younger audiences, particularly Gen Z and millennials.

The deal will allow Flipkart to access insights into emerging lifestyle and entertainment trends while using content to unlock new commerce opportunities.

Pinkvilla, founded by entrepreneur Nandini Shenoy, has grown into a prominent infotainment destination with millions of users across categories such as entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President at Flipkart, said the acquisition underlines the company's vision of integrating content with commerce.

"Our acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla is a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z. Pinkvilla's robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base are assets that will accelerate our efforts to leverage content as a key driver of growth," Iyer said.

With Flipkart's backing, Pinkvilla plans to scale operations and further establish its leadership in the digital entertainment sector. The move also signals Flipkart's intent to diversify beyond core commerce, as seen in the expansion of its group companies which include Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Earlier this year, Flipkart rolled out an ESOP liquidity program, underscoring its focus on long-term growth and employee value creation.

Content-to-commerce has gained traction in India, with The Good Glamm Group acquiring platforms like MissMalini, ScoopWhoop, and POPxo to build a media-led commerce ecosystem. Pinkvilla's strong digital footprint now offers Flipkart a similar opportunity to shape consumer discovery and purchase behavior.

India's social commerce sector, valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 54.3 billion by 2033 (IMARC). Other estimates peg the industry at USD 55 billion by 2030, underscoring the rapid convergence of content, community, and commerce. Globally, the market is expected to touch USD 17.8 trillion by 2033, according to the Grand View Research report.

For Flipkart, the Pinkvilla acquisition also signals a move beyond core e-commerce, adding to its diversified portfolio that includes Myntra, Cleartrip, Flipkart Wholesale, and super.money.
