Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Sets IPO Price Band at INR 118–124 The IPO will open for public subscription on January 20.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Flipkart-backed logistics firm Shadowfax has announced a price band of INR 118 to INR 124 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to YS media platform.

The IPO will open for public subscription on January 20.

The total issue size is pegged at INR 1,907.2 crore. This comprises a fresh issue of shares worth INR 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component amounting to INR 907.3 crore. Details of the issue were outlined in the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), which was filed with the Registrar of Companies earlier this week.

Several existing investors will pare their holdings through the OFS. These include Flipkart, Eight Roads Investments, Qualcomm, Nokia Growth Partners, NewQuest, International Finance Corporation, and Mirae Asset.

The IPO process will begin with a one-day anchor investor bidding on January 19. Following the close of the issue, Shadowfax's equity shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on January 28.

As per the allocation structure, around 75% of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Not more than 15% has been earmarked for non-institutional investors, while up to 10% will be available for retail investors. Shares worth INR 5 crore have also been set aside for eligible employees.

Financially, Shadowfax reported a turnaround in FY25. The company posted a profit of INR 6.4 crore during the year, compared with a loss of INR 11.8 crore in the previous financial year. Operating revenue grew 32% year-on-year to INR 2,485 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to utilise a significant portion of the net proceeds to strengthen its logistics network. Funds will also be used for lease payments related to new first-mile, last-mile, and sorting centres, along with a smaller allocation for branding and marketing activities.

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, and Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax focuses on last-mile delivery services for e-commerce and hyperlocal segments. It operates with over 1.25 lakh monthly active delivery partners across categories such as grocery, food, and medicines.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae