The loyalty program, FireDrops2.0, will be powered by Hang and will aim at transforming user-brand engagement for Flipkart users with Polygon Labs providing the underlying NFT technology for a better user experience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Polygon Labs, a blockchain protocol, announced it was partnering with e-commerce giant Flipkart and loyalty platform Hang to introduce a Web3-powered loyalty program with the aim of introducing millions to the Web3 space.

Polygon Labs is collaborating with @Flipkart and @HangXYZ_ for an on-chain, brand-first loyalty program, introducing millions of users to web3 ⛓️



FireDrops 2.0 will revolutionize brand marketing, storytelling, and customer engagement #onPolygon



More: https://t.co/Tf9vV3mKDF pic.twitter.com/01ScwkrvQC — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) June 14, 2023

The loyalty program, FireDrops2.0, will be powered by Hang and will aim at transforming user-brand engagement for Flipkart users. The users will be rewarded with experiences and will be incentivized through gamification related to their preferred brands. Users will also be able to earn membership passes, lifetime discounts, and more.

"By integrating Web3 and NFTs into brand loyalty programs, we are revolutionizing brand marketing, storytelling, and customer engagement. As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, which is constantly innovating, we recognize the value of customer loyalty and, more importantly, the emerging space of Web3 loyalty. We are excited to partner with one of the best in the space for this innovative brand-first rewards and loyalty program," said Naren Ravula, VP, Head of Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart.

Polygon Labs will be providing the underlying NFT technology for a better user experience. The usage of NFT technology will make ownership and redemption of rewards easy, thereby making way for new revenue streams for brands. Furthermore, this will encourage customers to actively take part in the program.

"The world's most innovative brands, like Flipkart, have a monumental opportunity to redefine how they connect with their customers and build loyalty. The best programs of the future will be gamified, personalized, and Web3-enabled. The next generation of loyalty is here, and we are excited to partner with Flipkart to bring it to the masses," said Matt Smolin, CEO and founder, Hang.

Flipkart customers can join the waitlist to gain early access to the FireDrop2.0 program.