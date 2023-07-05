Flipkart Partners With Jump.trade to Create Over 1.1 Million Web3 Wallets These wallets will be hosted on the Polygon blockchain while this technology is deemed by the GuardianLink brand as having the potential to revolutionize digital spaces across the world.

By Paromita Gupta

Jump.trade, the NFT marketplace and a brand of GuardianLink, today announced it was providing its technology to Flipkart, the e-commerce giant backed by Walmart, to onboard over 1.1 million Web3 wallets.

"We continuously strive to be at the forefront of technological advancements, and partnering with GuardianLink has allowed us to create a platform that can revolutionize brand marketing, storytelling, and customer engagement. We are delighted to collaborate with such a steadfast partner as Jump.Trade, whose remarkable Web3 expertise and esteemed collaborations with renowned names and brands are truly commendable," shares Ravi Krishnan, Head of Flipkart Labs, Flipkart.

Jump.trade's technology will enable the e-commerce giant to incorporate several Web3-specific features, including contests, brand-loyalty programs, and limited-edition drops. This partnership will further expand Jump.trade's portfolio apart from its existing and ever-growing gaming user base.

"Jump.trade has consistently been at the forefront of accelerating Web3 adoption in India, and we are delighted to have achieved something extraordinary in collaboration with Flipkart, a global leader in Indian e-commerce," shares Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Jump.trade.

These wallets will be hosted on the Polygon blockchain while this technology is deemed by the GuardianLink brand as having the potential to revolutionize digital spaces across the world.

Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

