Former Athlete Turns Sales Burnout into Peak Performance Systems Joe Wanner channels athletic discipline into a training system for high-performing sales professionals.

By Amritha Jeykot

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Joe Wanner

The sales world is a pressure cooker. Long hours, mental fatigue, and the expectation to deliver at all costs leave many professionals feeling exhausted. As a result, Joe Wanner recognized the need for a new training program specifically designed for high-performing entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The athlete-turned-sales coach discovered that systematizing elite athlete habits was the key to achieving optimal productivity.

The Fitness Struggles of Salespeople

Salespeople want to look and feel great. However, they're exhausted from working 10- to 14-hour days, managing teams, clients, and their families. How could they stay mentally sharp and physically fit under these conditions? Enter Wanner.

Peak Performance Prospecting is Wanner's training brand. It's designed for busy professionals who don't have an hour to spare. The 30-minute training frameworks mirror the habits of world-class athletes with routines, intensity, and feedback loops. As he sees it, managing one's physical energy can boost productivity.

A Track Star Turns Sales Star

Wanner's training program stems from his background in both athletics and sales. The scholar-athlete graduated from Jesuit Portland as a salutatorian and a three-event varsity track athlete. It's a notable feat, considering the school has been ranked number one among the top athletic programs in the country. At Marquette University, he was one of only two students selected for the coveted men's basketball internships.

After college, Wanner entered the field of commercial insurance sales. The young professional earned Rookie of the Year honors and hit his first $1 million in cumulative income before age 30. Meanwhile, he has maintained a 258-month streak of physical training.

Wanner has gained insights into sales psychology and human physiology. However, his road to building Peak Performance Prospecting had its challenges.

When Everything Falls Apart

2023 was a year of tremendous victories and devastating lows for Wanner. In three years, he received five promotions. Next, another company hired him to lead its enterprise division. Unfortunately, his newfound success would fall like a house of cards.

In a matter of weeks, the firm dissolved the division. "There was a sense of panic," Wanner says. "At the time, I'd have to start over again." But within 48 hours, Wanner regrouped and returned to commercial insurance sales.

Within months, he rebuilt his book from a $1 million premium to a nearly $5 million premium. In one year, the company promoted him to a management role, where he coached and trained reps. "I had officially bounced back," he says. Yet again, his career took an unexpected turn.

The company let him go. "All of it just disappeared on one phone call on Veterans Day, 11/11, at 11:11 am," Wanner says. Despite it all, he remained resilient and leveraged adversity into stepping stones for new opportunities.

Concierge-Style Wellness for Top Achievers

Now, Wanner is building off of Peak Performance Prospecting. Imagine a global platform for high performance on the move. Think of it as white-glove access to their favorite gym, nutrition, personal care, recovery tools, and travel experiences wherever they land. His goal is to remove friction from the routines that high performers rely on so they can show up at 100% anywhere.

Additionally, he launched his "Built for the Cold" podcast. The show's premise taps into extreme resilience to overcome life's challenges. "If we build systems to make our worst days into most others' best days, we can bounce back quickly in the face of adversity," Wanner says.

Energy Management for Sales Growth

The secret to being a high-performing sales professional or entrepreneur transcends talent. It's also about readiness, routine, and the ability to respond quickly when things go awry. That's what Joe Wanner discovered on his journey from an athlete and professional strength coach to an elite sales coach. With his Peak Performance Prospecting training program, he's showing others how to optimize their lives without sacrificing their well-being.

Amritha Jeykot is a business reporter who chases numbers with a nose for stories. She thrives where markets meet human ambition.

 

