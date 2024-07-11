Get All Access for $5/mo

Former Cricketer Ravi Shastri Joins Petzzco as Principal Advisor and Brand Ambassador Founded in 2021, Petzzco offers veterinary services, grooming, pet adoption, and more, while partnering with NGOs for animal welfare.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ravi Shastri & Raj Kantak

Pet care service provider Petzzco has named former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri as their principal advisor and brand ambassador. Shastri will enhance Petzzco's credibility and emotional connection with pet owners.

Raj Kantak, Founder, Petzzco, said, "Pet lovers often have a strong bond with their pets and look for guidance and recommendations from people they admire. Since Ravi Shastri is an avid pet lover himself, he can connect with Petzzco's target audience on an emotional level. Having Ravi Shastri as a brand ambassador can significantly increase Petzzco's brand awareness. His association with the company will generate positive media attention and public interest."

Founded in 2021, Petzzco offers veterinary services, grooming, pet adoption, and more, while partnering with NGOs for animal welfare.

"As a pet lover, I admire their dedication to creating a one-stop platform for all pet care needs, fostering a strong community, and unwavering commitment to animal welfare and adoption. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners across the country," added brand ambassador Ravi Shastri.

The Mumbai-based platform claims to have 29,000 downloads, a community of 5,000+ members, and partnerships with 350 service providers, including groomers, vets, walkers, boarders, NGOs, and pet shops across 11 cities. Shastri's involvement aims to boost brand awareness and positive media attention.

In its first year of operations, Petzzco served approximately 2,400 pet parents, establishing a strong foundation in the pet care industry.

"Our expansion plans are ambitious as we look to onboard major corporations and an additional 750 service providers in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Furthermore, we are committed to connecting with animal activists and working diligently for the welfare of community animals, ensuring that Petzzco continues to make a meaningful impact in the pet care ecosystem," added Kantak.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly
News and Trends

OLA Surging Ahead Pre-IPO: Nuvama Report

OLA Electric is the new addition to the list of new IPOs from India and more recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave its nod for the EV maker to go public.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Nvidia Is 'Slowly Becoming the IBM of the AI Era,' According to the Leader of a $2 Billion AI Startup

Jim Keller, a former engineer at Apple and Tesla, compared Nvidia's AI chips to IBM's dominance over PCs in the 1980s.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Sterling Tools' Records 90% Growth In EV Business

In FY24, Sterling Tools reported INR 600 crore plus revenue in fastener business and INR 325 crore in the company's electric vehicle control units

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Growing a Business

5 Lessons Learned From a 7-Figure Founder

Five key lessons I wish someone had given me when I first started out on my entrepreneurial journey.

By Danielle Sabrina
News and Trends

Jugyah, Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, Telkes Technologies, and TimBuckDo Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff