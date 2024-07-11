Founded in 2021, Petzzco offers veterinary services, grooming, pet adoption, and more, while partnering with NGOs for animal welfare.

Pet care service provider Petzzco has named former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri as their principal advisor and brand ambassador. Shastri will enhance Petzzco's credibility and emotional connection with pet owners.

Raj Kantak, Founder, Petzzco, said, "Pet lovers often have a strong bond with their pets and look for guidance and recommendations from people they admire. Since Ravi Shastri is an avid pet lover himself, he can connect with Petzzco's target audience on an emotional level. Having Ravi Shastri as a brand ambassador can significantly increase Petzzco's brand awareness. His association with the company will generate positive media attention and public interest."

"As a pet lover, I admire their dedication to creating a one-stop platform for all pet care needs, fostering a strong community, and unwavering commitment to animal welfare and adoption. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners across the country," added brand ambassador Ravi Shastri.

The Mumbai-based platform claims to have 29,000 downloads, a community of 5,000+ members, and partnerships with 350 service providers, including groomers, vets, walkers, boarders, NGOs, and pet shops across 11 cities. Shastri's involvement aims to boost brand awareness and positive media attention.

In its first year of operations, Petzzco served approximately 2,400 pet parents, establishing a strong foundation in the pet care industry.

"Our expansion plans are ambitious as we look to onboard major corporations and an additional 750 service providers in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Furthermore, we are committed to connecting with animal activists and working diligently for the welfare of community animals, ensuring that Petzzco continues to make a meaningful impact in the pet care ecosystem," added Kantak.