Former McKinsey Leader Chandrasekar V Joins TVS Capital Funds as Partner In his new role at TCF, Chandra will focus on enhancing the firm's research capabilities, driving data-driven insights, and supporting the strategic decision-making process across the firm's investing activities.

Private equity firm TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has appointed Chandrasekar V (Chandra) as Partner, Research. Chandra brings over two decades of experience from McKinsey and Company, where he led high-performance research teams and offered deep insights in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sector.

At TCF, Chandra will enhance the firm's research capabilities by providing data-driven insights to support strategic decision-making across its investing activities.

Chandra's leadership at McKinsey was instrumental in guiding a large, globally connected research team. He played a key role in talent management, client engagement, and operational excellence.

He also led the establishment of McKinsey's Client Capabilities Hubs in Chennai and Bangalore, which now comprise close to 300 professionals, including analysts, data scientists, and solution builders.

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, commented on the appointment, "Chandra's extensive background in building and leading high-performance team leadership and innovation aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. His insights and experience will be instrumental as we continue to back entrepreneurs building India's future."

TVS Capital Funds has a 17-year legacy of partnering with over 35 companies, focusing on the Technology for Business, B2B, and Financial Services sectors. The firm is currently raising its fourth fund, with the goal of supporting businesses vital to India's journey towards a USD 10 trillion economy.
