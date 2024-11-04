Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former Titan Capital Partner Bipin Shah

Bipin Shah, former managing partner at Titan Capital, has unveiled his new micro-VC firm, Zeropearl, with a distinctive founder-focused investment approach.

Announced in a recent LinkedIn post, Shah emphasised that Zeropearl operates on a "founder-only" thesis, prioritising close partnerships with entrepreneurs.

Zeropearl is sector-agnostic but shows a preference for consumer (D2C/B2C) and SaaS/GenAI ventures. For SaaS startups, Zeropearl is open to pre-revenue investments, while consumer-focused businesses need a minimum monthly revenue of INR 1 lakh.

The investment process is designed to be fast, delivering either a "No" or a "Yes" with a term sheet within seven days and closing deals within a month.

Zeropearl plans to selectively back 12–15 startups annually, aiming for an 8% stake in each. Beyond capital, the firm offers hands-on support to accelerate growth and position startups for Series A funding within 15 months. While 80% of its investments will follow these guidelines, Shah highlighted the firm's flexibility to adjust with market trends.
