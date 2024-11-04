The firm aims to lead early-stage investments, specifically at friends and family or pre-seed rounds, to become the first substantial supporter of emerging startups.

Bipin Shah, former managing partner at Titan Capital, has unveiled his new micro-VC firm, Zeropearl, with a distinctive founder-focused investment approach.

Announced in a recent LinkedIn post, Shah emphasised that Zeropearl operates on a "founder-only" thesis, prioritising close partnerships with entrepreneurs.

The firm aims to lead early-stage investments, specifically at friends and family or pre-seed rounds, to become the first substantial supporter of emerging startups.

Zeropearl is sector-agnostic but shows a preference for consumer (D2C/B2C) and SaaS/GenAI ventures. For SaaS startups, Zeropearl is open to pre-revenue investments, while consumer-focused businesses need a minimum monthly revenue of INR 1 lakh.

The investment process is designed to be fast, delivering either a "No" or a "Yes" with a term sheet within seven days and closing deals within a month.

Zeropearl plans to selectively back 12–15 startups annually, aiming for an 8% stake in each. Beyond capital, the firm offers hands-on support to accelerate growth and position startups for Series A funding within 15 months. While 80% of its investments will follow these guidelines, Shah highlighted the firm's flexibility to adjust with market trends.