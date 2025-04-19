Four Indian American Scholars Win 2025 Guggenheim Fellowships for Breakthrough Work in AI, Astrophysics, Religion, and Science Journalism This year's recipients reflect a wide range of disciplines and projects that aim to address complex global questions through research and storytelling

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Bijal P Trivedi; Saurabh Jha (upper); Swarat Chaudhuri; Tulasi Srinivas

Four Indian American academics have been named 2025 Guggenheim Fellows, joining an elite group of 198 recipients selected from nearly 3,500 applicants across 53 fields, as announced by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. The honorees—Swarat Chaudhuri, Saurabh Jha, Tulasi Srinivas, and Bijal P Trivedi—have been recognized for their significant contributions in artificial intelligence, astrophysics, religious studies, and science journalism.

Swarat Chaudhuri, a computer science professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is working on AI systems that mimic the creativity of human mathematicians. His team developed Copra, an AI agent that assists in predicting steps in mathematical proofs. With the fellowship, he plans to create new AI tools that can generate original mathematical problems and evaluate their significance—pushing the boundaries of machine-led research in mathematics.

At Rutgers University, physicist and astronomer Saurabh Jha studies Type Ia supernovae—exploding white dwarfs that are critical for understanding cosmic distances and the universe's expansion. His research focuses on uncovering the origins and mechanisms behind these powerful stellar events.

Anthropologist Tulasi Srinivas of Emerson College explores environmental justice, religion, and ethics through her research on climate and water in Bangalore. Her forthcoming book, The Runaway Goddess, looks at the connection between women, water, and changing urban landscapes in India. Her work blends cultural anthropology with pressing global issues.

Meanwhile, Bijal P Trivedi, an award-winning science journalist and senior science editor at National Geographic, is known for her long-form reporting on health and medicine. Her book Breath from Salt tells the story of the fight to treat cystic fibrosis and has earned acclaim for its deep dive into medical innovation and patient experiences.

Celebrating its 100th year, the Guggenheim Fellowship remains one of the most respected honors for scholars and artists, offering financial support to pursue independent creative or academic work. This year's recipients reflect a wide range of disciplines and projects that aim to address complex global questions through research and storytelling.
