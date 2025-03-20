Four Indian Startups Win DBSF Grants to Scale Healthcare, Sustainability and Employment Initiatives Hasiru Dala Innovations (waste management expansion), Atypical Advantage (PWD training), Neurosynaptic Communications (rural telemedicine), and Last Mile Care (industrial workforce healthcare in Odisha) are the four Indian grant awardees of the DBSF.

DBS Foundation (DBSF) has announced its Annual Grant Award programme winners, selecting 22 Businesses for Impact (BFIs) from its key markets.

These enterprises, chosen from over 1,500 applicants, will receive a total funding of SGD 4.5 million to scale their operations and benefit over 800,000 individuals over the next two years. Among the winners, four enterprises from India have been recognised for their innovative solutions in sustainability, healthcare, and inclusive employment.

The foundation's grant programme aligns with its core mission—providing essential services such as education, healthcare, and employment opportunities to underserved communities. A significant portion of this year's funding is dedicated to addressing challenges related to ageing societies, a growing concern in many parts of Asia, including India. DBSF's long-term commitment to fostering longevity businesses is further strengthened by its Impact Beyond Award, introduced in 2024, which supports ventures promoting dignified ageing.

Since its inception in 2015, DBS Foundation has granted over SGD 21.5 million to more than 160 impact-driven enterprises, helping them secure additional funding and scale their initiatives. Beyond financial support, grantees benefit from mentorship, capacity-building, networking opportunities, and industry expertise provided by DBS.

Azmat Habibulla, Managing Director and Head of Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India, said, "As a purpose driven bank, we are committed to empowering the communities that we live and work in. The DBS Foundation's annual grant program is a core pillar of this commitment and goes beyond banking to support innovative organisations that are trying to address some of the most challenging issues with inclusive solutions.

"We are incredibly proud of this year's grantees, comprising the four outstanding Businesses For Impact from India, whose work aligns with our vision of uplifting the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable. By providing them with mentorship, expertise and the resources needed to scale their solutions sustainably, we aim to create a better, more equitable future for all," he added.

The four grant awardees from India are:

  1. Hasiru Dala Innovations: This Bengaluru-based social enterprise is committed to Inclusive Circularity, empowering waste pickers to become green-collar professionals. The DBSF grant will help expand its plastic waste processing capacity and support entry into new markets.
  2. Atypical Advantage: As India's largest livelihood platform for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Atypical Advantage facilitates employment opportunities by bridging market gaps. With the DBSF grant, the enterprise will develop inclusive training programs and establish new skills-training centers.
  3. Neurosynaptic Communications: Specialising in telemedicine solutions, Neurosynaptic Communications aims to make healthcare accessible to rural populations. The grant will fund two new healthcare centers, supporting their mission of reaching 100 million Indians by 2027.
  4. Last Mile Care: Focused on workplace healthcare, Last Mile Care provides affordable medical services to industrial workers and their families. The funding will help establish a large phygital healthcare unit in Odisha to enhance healthcare access for the local workforce.

Beyond supporting Businesses for Impact, DBS Foundation collaborates with partners across the public, private, and social sectors to uplift vulnerable communities. In November 2023, the foundation allocated SGD 88 million to launch 15 new programs in its key markets. Additionally, DBS has pledged up to SGD 1 billion over the next decade, alongside 1.5 million employee volunteering hours, to drive sustainable social change.

As a leading financial services group in Asia, DBS continues to blend banking with social responsibility. With the 2024 grantee cohort, the foundation takes another step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable future.
