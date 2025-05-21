Foxconn Invests USD 1.48 Bn in India to Power Apple's iPhone Production Push The investment was made through Foxconn's Singapore-based arm into its Tamil Nadu unit, Yuzhan Technology (India) Pvt Ltd.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple

Apple's key manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has pumped in USD 1.48 billion (around INR 12,800 crore) into its Indian unit over the last five days, signalling a significant boost to iPhone production in the country.

The investment was made through Foxconn's Singapore-based arm into its Tamil Nadu unit, Yuzhan Technology (India) Pvt Ltd.

As per regulatory filings, Foxconn Singapore acquired 9,999 shares of Yuzhan at INR 10 each, with a substantial premium, taking the total transaction value to USD 1.489 billion. The move aligns with Apple's broader strategy to shift more iPhone manufacturing to India amid global supply chain realignments and trade tariff uncertainties.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that the majority of iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter would be sourced from India, while China would continue to cater to most other markets. Currently, around 15% of Apple's global iPhone production comes from India, according to government sources.

Foxconn has more than doubled its India revenue to over USD 20 billion (approximately INR 1.7 lakh crore) in FY25, primarily driven by increased iPhone output. S&P Global's analysis shows US iPhone sales touched 75.9 million units in 2024, while India's iPhone exports reached 3.1 million units in March alone, indicating the need to ramp up capacity or adjust shipment flows.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that India's mobile phone exports hit a record INR 2 lakh crore in FY25, with iPhone exports alone accounting for INR 1.5 lakh crore. Apple reportedly aims to manufacture about 60 million iPhones in India this fiscal year.

The massive Foxconn investment reinforces India's growing role as a global electronics manufacturing hub and a critical pillar in Apple's production strategy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

This Approach to Trading Can Unlock New Business Opportunities and Financial Success. Here's What to Know Before Jumping in.

Here's how algorithmic trading is empowering small investors and startups.

By Oleg Tsyura
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal
Starting a Business

The Business He Started in Response to a Frustrating Grocery Store Experience Surpassed $1 Billion in Sales and Counts Ray Dalio Among Its Investors

Steve Magami, co-founder with Thomas Snyder of Fruitist, was tired of playing "berry roulette."

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Specialized Tech Roles Hiring in Telecom Sector Rise Amid Move to 5G, Cloud

RF Engineer, Network Security Analyst, Field Technical Engineer, DevOps Engineer, and Cloud Network Engineer are some leading roles in demand

By Ayushman Baruah