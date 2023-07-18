As per the proposal from Foxconn Industrial Internet, the investment would require 100 acres of land and generate 14,000 jobs

M B Patil, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister, on Monday said that the major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a INR 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Karnataka.

As per the proposal from Foxconn Industrial Internet, the investment would require 100 acres of land and generate 14,000 jobs. Representatives of the Foxconn subsidiary were taken to the land available at the Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru.

The delegates of the Fii would be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township near the district headquarters town. The Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were also present in the meeting.

"Fii will engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would operate as a supplementary plant to the 'end assembly' unit at Devanahalli (ITIR)", the Minister said in a statement.

Patil said on Thursday the process of handing over land to Apple Inc supplier and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, for its mobile devices manufacturing unit at Devanahalli ITIR is in "final stages."

Foxconn was recently in the news after its deal with Vedanta to set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant at Gujarat fell through. According to reports, the deal hit a dead end after Vedanta was unable to secure the necessary technology for making chips.