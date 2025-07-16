Fractal Analytics Raises USD 170 Mn in Secondary Sale The transaction values the company at USD 2.44 billion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal

Fractal Analytics, a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions, has secured USD 170 million through a secondary share sale. The transaction values the company at USD 2.44 billion.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Apax Partners sold 6 percent of its stake to 22 investors, including Trust Investment Advisors.

This development comes as Fractal prepares for its initial public offering, aiming to raise between USD 400 million and USD 500 million at a projected valuation of USD 3 billion. The company has appointed Morgan Stanley, Kotak Securities, and Axis Securities to manage the public issue and is working towards filing its draft red herring prospectus.

Founded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal has emerged as a global player in areas such as machine learning, computer vision, quantum computing, and cognitive automation. Nearly 70 percent of its revenue is generated from the United States.

Fractal recently expanded into the Generative AI segment with products including Fractal GPT, Flyfish (a digital sales advisor), and Arya (a data science agent). It also launched Kalaido.ai in 2024, India's first multilingual text-to-image model.

Earlier this year, the company invested USD 20 million in Asper.ai, a platform focused on driving growth for consumer goods and manufacturing sectors.

To date, Fractal has raised approximately USD 855 million, including a USD 360 million round that led to its unicorn status. In fiscal year 2024, the company's Indian unit reported revenue of INR 2,196 crore and a loss of INR 54.7 crore.

Fractal employs over 5,000 people across 18 countries, including the USA, UK, India, Singapore, and Australia.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

What Led to the Fall of the US's Once Most Valued Startup?

The first reports of WeWork's financial decision made rounds in August when it said there were "substantial doubts" about continuing operations

By Paromita Gupta
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brought People 'to the Dark Green Side.' It Made $10,000 Within 2 Days and Sees 6 Figures a Month.

Nikki Seaman began work on her business when the pandemic led to grocery store shutdowns.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Perplexity CEO Says AI Coding Tools Cut Work Time From 'Four Days to Literally One Hour'

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the startup's engineers are using AI coding tools.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

World Youth Skills Day 2025: Spotlight on India's AI Talent Crisis

As businesses evolve with robots, artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, the very nature of work is undergoing a paradigm shift. Nearly 40 % of workers' core skills are expected to change by 2030, says Satish Shukla, Co‑founder, Addverb

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

CosMoss, The Wedding Company, and Aquila Clouds Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff