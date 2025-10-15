The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Fragaria Fruits Raises USD 2 Mn Seed Funding

Farming startup Fragaria Fruits has secured USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by WEH Ventures, with participation from Rainmatter, Spiral Ventures, and angel investors including Sashi Kumar.

The Chennai-based company had earlier raised INR 1.5 crore in a pre-seed round.

The newly raised capital will support the expansion of operations in Bengaluru, extend its premium fruit offerings to include blueberries and raspberries, and ensure a year-round supply of high-quality, sustainable produce in India.

Founded in 2024 by Harish Varadharajan, Timothy Chad Van Niekerk, and Damian López-Salazar, Fragaria Fruits aims to transform the fruit-eating experience in India by providing sustainably grown produce through advanced farming techniques.

Its flagship brand, Oh! Fruits, delivers European strawberries cultivated using vertical farming technology in Chennai. These strawberries are reported to be twice as sweet as conventional varieties, pesticide-free, and possess a shelf life up to three times longer than typical market options.

The company plans to increase daily production in Bengaluru from 2–3 kilograms to 120–150 kilograms, strengthening its presence in the premium fruit segment.

Fery Rides Secures INR 2.07 Cr Seed Funding

Fery Rides, a women-led mobility platform designed exclusively for women, has raised INR 2.075 crore in a seed funding round led by IAN Angel Fund, part of the IAN Group. The round saw participation from investors Hari Balasubramanian, Uday Chatterjee, and Sri Prakash.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its technology platform, expand operations beyond the National Capital Region, and onboard more women drivers, known as Sister Partners.

Founded in April 2023 by Ajay Kumar, Vindhya Mehrotra, and Himanshu Chaubey, Fery Rides focuses on providing safe, sustainable, and women-driven transportation services.

Each ride on the platform is operated by trained and verified women drivers, ensuring safety and reliability for women passengers. The platform's technology includes real-time tracking, SOS alerts, and WhatsApp-enabled customer support. All vehicles are electric, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability.

Since its launch, Fery claims to have completed over 65,000 eco-friendly rides, empowered more than 250 women drivers, and achieved over 50,000 app downloads.

Currently active in Gurugram, the startup plans to scale across Delhi NCR and other cities.

Orange Sugar Bags INR 4 Cr to Strengthen Premium Kidswear Portfolio

Orange Sugar, a premium kidswear brand, has secured INR 4 crore in a pre-seed angel funding round led by Consumer Collective by Atrium with Ramakant Sharma as co-lead.

The round saw participation from investors including Saurabh Jain of Livspace, Srivatsan Chari of Cleartax, Kunal Mahipal of Onsitego, Meghana Agarwal of Indiqube, and Sunil Khaitan from Goldman Sachs.

Founded by Tarun Agrawal, Payal Agarwal, and Bharath Gupta, Orange Sugar offers 100 percent cotton everyday essentials for children up to ten years. The brand focuses on comfort, safety, and modern design to meet the expectations of contemporary Indian parents.

With the newly raised capital, Orange Sugar plans to expand its product range and strengthen its distribution network across online and offline platforms. The startup also intends to invest in brand-building and enhance its manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Its products are available on Myntra, FirstCry, Nykaa Fashion, and its own direct-to-consumer platform.