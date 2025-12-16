The deal is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

Freshworks has announced plans to acquire FireHydrant, a company that provides AI-powered incident management software, for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

The acquisition aims to combine Freshworks' IT Service Management platform, Freshservice, with FireHydrant's IT Operations Management expertise. According to Freshworks, the unified solution will be an AI-native ServiceOps platform designed to simplify operations, prevent disruptions, and improve IT service reliability.

FireHydrant, founded in 2018 by Robert Ross and Dylan Nielsen, specialises in IT and DevOps and serves customers across both consumer and business industries.

Dennis Woodside, CEO and President of Freshworks, said, "We believe the FireHydrant technology will contribute to our vision of unifying IT and employee experiences where service, asset, and operations management converge with AI to drive business continuity and efficiency."

The combined platform is expected to enhance operational management during downtime, offering faster response times, unified visibility, and proactive measures to identify recurring issues before they escalate.

Robert Ross, FireHydrant's CEO, added, "Freshworks shares the core philosophy that has guided FireHydrant since day one: software should make life less complicated for the people using it. We built FireHydrant to eliminate the chaos and pain of incident response, and now, with Freshworks, we are creating what we've always believed should exist: a unified, end-to-end operational and reliability platform."

Freshworks has previously completed 15 acquisitions across India, US, and Singapore, including the purchase of Device42 in May 2024 for USD 230 million. Its acquisitions have focused on customer service software, customer success management, and chatbots.