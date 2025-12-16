Freshworks to Acquire AI Incident Management Firm FireHydrant The deal is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dennis Woodside, CEO and President of Freshworks

Freshworks has announced plans to acquire FireHydrant, a company that provides AI-powered incident management software, for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

The acquisition aims to combine Freshworks' IT Service Management platform, Freshservice, with FireHydrant's IT Operations Management expertise. According to Freshworks, the unified solution will be an AI-native ServiceOps platform designed to simplify operations, prevent disruptions, and improve IT service reliability.

FireHydrant, founded in 2018 by Robert Ross and Dylan Nielsen, specialises in IT and DevOps and serves customers across both consumer and business industries.

Dennis Woodside, CEO and President of Freshworks, said, "We believe the FireHydrant technology will contribute to our vision of unifying IT and employee experiences where service, asset, and operations management converge with AI to drive business continuity and efficiency."

The combined platform is expected to enhance operational management during downtime, offering faster response times, unified visibility, and proactive measures to identify recurring issues before they escalate.

Robert Ross, FireHydrant's CEO, added, "Freshworks shares the core philosophy that has guided FireHydrant since day one: software should make life less complicated for the people using it. We built FireHydrant to eliminate the chaos and pain of incident response, and now, with Freshworks, we are creating what we've always believed should exist: a unified, end-to-end operational and reliability platform."

Freshworks has previously completed 15 acquisitions across India, US, and Singapore, including the purchase of Device42 in May 2024 for USD 230 million. Its acquisitions have focused on customer service software, customer success management, and chatbots.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae