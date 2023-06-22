Freshworks Unveils New Generative AI Enhancements Across Product Lines According to the company, Freddy AI capabilities leverage Freshworks' domain expertise in sales, marketing, customer support and IT to deliver artificial intelligence that helps eliminate busy work and makes doing work easier

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freshwork Inc., has announced Freddy Self Service, Freddy Copilot and Freddy Insights to make artificial intelligence more accessible to every workplace. The new predictive and assistive generative AI capabilities embedded within Freshworks solutions and platform are said to go beyond content generation and help support agents, sellers, marketers, IT teams and leaders become more efficient with a revolutionary new way to interact with their business software.

"We've been helping customers run more efficient businesses with AI for half a decade and know they don't need a billion apps to do so. Every department could benefit from a workplace assistant that maximizes productivity, and that's what Freddy AI can do – for the support agent, sales person, marketer, IT manager, HR professional, developer and more," said Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO, in a statement.

According to an official release by the company, the new Freddy AI enhancements will be demonstrated for the first time at Freshworks' Q2 '23 Launch event adding to the AI upgrades launched in March that have reduced time to complete work tasks in sales, marketing and support by as much as 83%. It also added that new Freddy AI capabilities leverage Freshworks' domain expertise in sales, marketing, customer support and IT to deliver artificial intelligence that helps eliminate busy work and makes doing work easier and more delightful.

According to the statement, Freshworks chose to integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into Freddy AI solutions to ensure the privacy and security of Freshworks customers data. Commenting on this development, John Montgomery, corporate vice-president, Azure AI Platform at Microsoft said, "Microsoft and Freshworks are working together to bring the power of generative AI with enterprise-level security and compliance into the workplace for companies of all sizes. We believe in Freshworks' mission and we're excited to see how people in customer support, IT, sales and marketing can transform their customer and employee experiences with Microsoft Azure OpenAI."

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

