Harman Baweja's career in entertainment has been marked by change, resiliency, and reinvention. He has worked as an actor, a writer behind the camera, and now the head of Baweja Studios. In conversation with Entrepreneur India, he opened up about what it means to carry forward a decades-old legacy while also carving out his own path in today's ever-changing media landscape.

Finding His Calling

"I think I've always been part of the business," Harman begins. "My parents started this company well over three decades ago. You sort of grow up seeing dinner table conversations, evening conversations while they're driving together, they're only discussing films. It almost becomes a part of your DNA without even realizing."

After film school in Los Angeles, Harman returned to India and worked with his father at Baweja Studios. Acting came next, but soon he shifted his focus back to production, something he says always felt like home. "Obviously, acting didn't go out as one would have liked it. For me, it was about switching back to what I really enjoy and know really well. So far, so good."

Carrying Forward a Legacy

With Baweja Studios already established as a powerhouse name, Harman admits the weight of expectations is real. "That's a lot of pressure to start with," he says. "Any business with a certain legacy comes with advantages but also serious challenges. For me, the intent is always about making sure I do solid content, but also keep a fine balance with commercial viability. I believe we are in the 'media and entertainment' industry, and every word of that matters."

For Harman, that balance between storytelling and commerce is key. He says, "While one wants to create strong content that is powerful with its messaging, it's also important to keep the commerce angle extremely robust. That's the fine balance I look for."

The Power of Collaboration

Baweja Studios today is working with some of the biggest names in the industry, from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee, and Jio, to leading banners like Excel, RSVP, Junglee Pictures, Applause, Tips, and T-Series. "Collaborations are a must," Harman emphasizes. "Everyone has different strengths. When two strong companies collaborate, you only add exponential value. Depending on the kind of script and project, you build collaborations to maximize distribution and output, making sure it reaches as wide as possible."

And what if things don't work out? "Then you do something else and pull that project out. The relationship remains, but if you prioritize the project, differences are always about the content, not the companies."

Asked whether he is rigid or flexible as a producer, Harman is quick to answer, "In my opinion, it's important to be malleable. You go with strong conviction, yes, but at the same time, you need to be flexible and collaborative. Creatively, it's not mathematics; there's always a point of view."

Regional & Animation: The New Frontiers

Baweja Studios is also making its mark in regional cinema and animation, two of the fastest-growing sectors in India. "We produced Chaar Sahibzaade almost a decade ago, which, for a long time, was the most successful Indian animation film. I've always believed in animation, and I'm glad with Narasimha doing what it has done, the industry is finally opening up. We also did Super V with Virat Kohli, which crossed 200 million viewers."

On regional cinema, he adds, "We've done Punjabi films, a Tamil release Perusu, and currently have three Kannada films in different stages. But the key is to take time, choose solid scripts, and partner with people locally who understand the region better than we do."

Wearing Multiple Hats

So, if he had to pick one role for life, acting, writing, or producing?

"That's a tough one," Harman laughs. "Why can't I do all three simultaneously? But right now, I'd say I'm more of a writer-producer. Producing has its own charm, from that one story idea to seeing billions of people watch it, it's a different excitement."

What Lies Ahead

With an exciting slate ahead, including Bhagwat on Zee5, Haq in theaters, and Captain India in prep, Harman says his excitement always lies in the next release. "When you're creating content, you put in not just time but a piece of yourself. It's always the project that's about to be released that excites me most. Right now, it's Bhagwat and Haq," he adds.