From "Neerja" to the New Age of AI: How Ram Madhvani Blends Art, Ethics, and Enterprise in Filmmaking From Neerja to Aarya, acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani blends emotion, morality, and technology to craft stories that move audiences and shape the evolving business of cinema.

By Reema Chhabda

Ram Madhvani

It's difficult to categorize Ram Madhvani's contribution to cinema; he doesn't simply direct films; instead, he shapes emotional experiences. Madhvani, who helmed Neerja and Aarya, in addition to directing memorable advertising films such as Happydent and Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai, says it is not storytelling; it is the "business of feelings." When he considers cinema, it has little to do with visuals or words, and everything to do with emotional torque. "I always evaluate my work on its EQ," he says. "I want people to cry, to feel. The characters I create are often at moral crossroads, facing difficult choices between what's right and what's convenient. That's what moves me, and hopefully, the audience too."

Balancing Creativity and Entrepreneurship

Behind Madhvani's artistic depth lies a solid entrepreneurial foundation. "I do have a Madhvani who is my producer," he laughs, referring to his wife and business partner, Amita Madhvani. "She is the force behind everything. I get the credit, but she's the one who actually makes things happen."

For Madhvani, the partnership allows him to balance his creative and business hats. "I'm surrounded by strong women," he says. "That helps me find my path. Between the director's hat and the producer's hat, I have someone who shares the load, and that makes all the difference."

Storytelling in the Age of the Attention Economy

As a filmmaker who began his journey in advertising, Madhvani has witnessed how the attention span of audiences has transformed. "We're all fighting for attention," he admits. "But that doesn't mean the format is wrong. Whether it's a 6-second ad or a 2-hour film, what matters is the energy of the material. Lazy energy will never work."

He believes that the new era of storytelling isn't about brevity, it's about engagement. "There has to be something hypnotic about the content," he says. "Something that keeps you hooked. The rules of engagement differ across formats - ads, shows, or films - but the emotional connection remains universal."

When Mythology Meets AI and VR

Madhvani is now exploring new frontiers with an upcoming AI-driven, mythological, and spiritual VR universe. "I've been fascinated by the idea of when AI will become conscious," he says. "Right now, AI is just being fed data, just as we were fed information growing up by our parents, teachers, and society. But the data being fed to AI today is mostly Western. It's missing the Indian, Eastern voice."

He hopes to change that through his work. "Once we start feeding our cultural data into AI, we can create a more rooted and authentic digital consciousness," he explains. For him, the intersection of mythology and technology isn't about spectacle, it's about preserving cultural identity in the digital age.

Technology as a Creative Partner

Madhvani sees AI not as a replacement but as a collaborator. "Right now, AI is a brainstorming partner," he says. "Technology comes from the Greek word techne, which means art. If used right, it can help us create better. But can an algorithm dictate emotion? Not yet. You can't tell AI, 'Make me cry,' and expect it to deliver. That comes from human intuition."

The Business Behind the Screen

Having worked across advertising, OTT, and theatrical formats, Madhvani understands the economics of creativity. "In advertising, you come in late, the idea usually belongs to the agency. But in series or films, we develop ideas internally for years before pitching them," he says. "The challenge is ownership. In advertising and OTT, the IP usually belongs to someone else. But in cinema, if you're a producer, you can share in the profits. It's a gamble, yes, but it's your gamble."

Rooted Voices in a Tech-Driven World

For the next generation of filmmakers, Madhvani emphasizes two essentials, cultural rootedness and a clear moral compass. "AI doesn't have Indian data yet, it's all Western. We're at risk of cultural colonization again, this time digitally. Filmmakers must bring their own voice, their own roots to the table," he says passionately.

Lessons in Filmmaking and Responsibility

When asked what advice he would give aspiring filmmakers who want to balance creativity with commerce, Madhvani offers a pragmatic perspective. "First, understand whose money you're using," he says. "If it's someone else's money, you have a responsibility to return it. Success comes from repeat purchase, whether that's clients in advertising or audiences in cinema."

But he insists that commerce should never override values. "Every film must carry a value system," he says. "Even if it's entertainment, it should leave people with something meaningful. We have the power to influence minds, let's use it wisely."

Takeaway:

The journey of Ram Madhvani embodies the collision of narrative, enterprise, technology, and morality. In his universe, cinema is not simply a means of making films, it is about making people feel. And against the backdrop of dwindling attention spans and AI algorithms, perhaps feeling is the most precious and valuable business of all.
