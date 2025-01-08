Ahead of the speech, the company saw its stocks hit a record high, rallying as much as 2.5 per cent to USD 153.

Taking centre stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center for a keynote address at CES 2025, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang reflected on the company's three-decade journey before making major tech announcements for the company and the world.

Giving a nod to Google's launch of transformer 'Burt' in 2018, he gave us an insight, "We recognised properly, that AI was not just a new application with a new business opportunity. AI- particularly Machine Learning (ML)- enabled by transformers would fundamentally change computing. Today, it is revolutionised in every layer."

Ahead of the speech, the company saw its stocks hit a record high, rallying as much as 2.5 per cent to USD 153. It continues to be the second most valued company in the world, behind only Apple.

"It started with perception AI — understanding images, words, and sounds. Then generative AI — creating text, images and sound to now Agentic AI- AI which can perceive, reason, plan, and act," Hunag said. "The next phase will be Physical AI."

Here are five announcements the NVIDIA chief made:

1. GeForce RTX 50 Series

NVIDIA's brand of graphics processing units (GPUs) GeForce was launched in 1999 and designed for the high-margin PC gaming market. "GeForce enabled AI to reach the masses, and now AI is coming home to GeForce," Huang said.

He announced the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, its most powerful GeForce RTX GPU, with 92 billion transistors and delivering 3,352 trillion AI operations per second (TOPS).

Referring to the GeForce RTX 50 series, Blackwell architecture, he said, "The GPU is just a beast," adding that the graphics card had two cooling fans. The series will comprise four variants- 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 in January next year.

2. Foundational AI Model 'Cosmos'

Huang announced a new set of AI models called Cosmos defined as a game-changer for robotics and industrial AI. "The ChatGPT moment for general robotics is just around the corner," he explained.

The model will ingest text, image or video prompts and generate virtual world states as videos along with integrating generative models, tokenizers, and a video processing pipeline to power physical AI systems like AVs and robots.

Companies such as 1X, Agile Robots, Agility, Figure AI, Foretellix, Fourier, Galbot, Hillbot, IntBot, Neura Robotics, Skild AI, Virtual Incision, Waabi, XPENG, and Uber will be among the first to adopt Cosmos.

3. Autonomous Vehicles

Huang introduced the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion AV platform, featuring the new NVIDIA AGX Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC). This platform is crafted for generative AI models and offers advanced functional safety and autonomous driving capabilities. "The autonomous vehicle revolution is here," Huang said.

Announcing a partnership with Toyota for next-generation AVs, Huang predicts it to be the first multi-trillion dollar robotics industry. He noted that Thor has 20x processing capabilities of the last generation of Orin, "which is the standard of autonomous vehicle today."

"We are going to have mountains of training data for autonomous vehicles," he added.

4. Agentic AI

Agentic AI is a sophisticated system that autonomously acts, adapts in real-time, and resolves multi-step problems based on context and goals. Huang called it a perfect example of test time scaling.

NVIDIA and its partners have launched AI Blueprints for agentic AI, including PDF-to-podcast for efficient research and video search and summarization for analyzing large quantities of video and images — enabling developers to build, test and run AI agents anywhere.

Additionally, Huang announced the new Llama Nemotron, a family of open large language models (LLMs) built with Meta's Llama, to advance Agentic AI.

5. Project Digits

Project DIGITS will be a personal AI supercomputer that provides AI researchers, data scientists and students worldwide with access to the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform. "This is NVIDIA's latest AI supercomputer," he said. Project DIGITS is expected to be available in May.