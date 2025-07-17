You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), celebrated 10 Years of Digital India at New Delhi. The event marked a decade of progress toward bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens at the grassroots level.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering as the Chief Guest. In his speech, he commended the dedication of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who have brought digital services to citizens in the most remote corners of India.

"VLE brothers and sisters across the country have set a remarkable example by delivering the benefits of Digital India to every citizen," he said. "When the world questioned how a tea seller or a vegetable vendor could use digital payments, today that dream has come true. UPI payments have now surpassed Visa transactions. This is the strength of 1.4 billion Indians."

The Minister highlighted that CSCs have reached nearly 90 percent of villages across the nation, calling them the most effective medium for last-mile digital access. He also shared inspiring stories of VLEs like Manjulata from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and Rose Angelina from Meghalaya, who overcame personal challenges to lead digital change in their communities. "Through her center in the Mairang area, Rose Angelina is not only delivering services but also setting an example of transformation and empowerment," he noted.

Key announcements during the event included the launch of free artificial intelligence training for ten lakh individuals, with a special focus on VLEs. Vaishnaw urged VLEs to begin offering IRCTC services and expressed commitment to collaborating with state governments to integrate their IT systems with CSC-SPV.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, emphasised the foundational role of CSCs in achieving the goals of Digital India. "The resolve to extend the benefits of Digital India to the last mile is being carried forward with the help of our VLE brothers and sisters," he said. He recalled that there were only 83,000 CSCs in 2014, a number that has now grown to nearly 5.5 lakh. He also acknowledged over 74,000 women VLEs and discussed the importance of using new technologies such as artificial intelligence to uplift sectors like health, education, and agriculture.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director and CEO of CSC SPV, highlighted the impact of the centres in providing services directly to people's doorsteps. "With CSC, there is no need to visit cities to avail government services. We are creating a new paradigm of inclusion and empowerment," he said.

CSC Diwas was celebrated across the country between July 1 and 15 with active public participation. In Delhi, a two-day event brought together IT Secretaries from all states to discuss the future of e-governance and rural empowerment. Top-performing VLEs were honoured for their contributions.

Since its inception in 2015, Digital India has played a crucial role in transforming governance and financial access. With more than 5.5 lakh centres operated by VLEs, CSC SPV has become one of the world's largest digital service delivery networks. The movement continues to redefine inclusion, proving that digital empowerment is not a privilege but a right for every citizen.