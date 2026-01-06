FutureCure Health Completes INR 104 Cr Funding Round for Vertigo Care The round was led by Carnelian Asset Management LLP, with participation from other investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Rajneesh Bhandari and Anita Bhandari, Co-founders of FutureCure Health

FutureCure Health Private Limited, a healthcare technology company, has completed an INR 104 crore funding round to strengthen access to diagnosis and treatment of vertigo in India and overseas.

The round was led by Carnelian Asset Management LLP, with participation from other investors. The funding comes after an earlier USD 4 million raise in 2022 that saw backing from Kotak Alternate Asset Management, RVCF Ventures and Unicorn India Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Jaipur-based husband-and-wife duo Rajneesh Bhandari and Anita Bhandari, FutureCure Health focuses on technology-led care for chronic conditions such as vertigo, dizziness, migraine and tinnitus. The company develops clinical platforms, digital therapeutics and medical devices aimed at improving accuracy in diagnosis and long-term treatment outcomes.

FutureCure operates NeuroEquilibrium, its wholly owned subsidiary and a network of vertigo and dizziness diagnostic and rehabilitation clinics. NeuroEquilibrium follows a root-cause approach, identifying whether symptoms arise from the inner ear, the brain or balance pathways, rather than offering only symptomatic relief. The network works with hospitals, ENT clinics and neurology centres.

According to the company, NeuroEquilibrium currently runs more than 300 clinics across India and 16 other countries and has supported diagnosis and treatment for over 150,000 patients using non-invasive vestibular technologies.

Rajneesh Bhandari, founder of FutureCure Health, said the funding would support expansion and technology development. "This funding has reinforced our conviction that globally relevant healthcare technologies can be built in India," he said, adding that scalable diagnostics can help address shortages of specialist doctors.

Dr Anita Bhandari highlighted the challenges patients face due to delayed or incorrect diagnosis. "Vertigo and dizziness are often misdiagnosed, leaving patients untreated for years," she said. "Accurate diagnosis changes outcomes, and this funding will help us extend specialised care beyond current markets."

The company plans to use the capital to expand its clinic network, strengthen digital platforms and explore technology-driven care models for other chronic lifestyle diseases.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae