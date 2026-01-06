The round was led by Carnelian Asset Management LLP, with participation from other investors.

FutureCure Health Private Limited, a healthcare technology company, has completed an INR 104 crore funding round to strengthen access to diagnosis and treatment of vertigo in India and overseas.

The round was led by Carnelian Asset Management LLP, with participation from other investors. The funding comes after an earlier USD 4 million raise in 2022 that saw backing from Kotak Alternate Asset Management, RVCF Ventures and Unicorn India Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Jaipur-based husband-and-wife duo Rajneesh Bhandari and Anita Bhandari, FutureCure Health focuses on technology-led care for chronic conditions such as vertigo, dizziness, migraine and tinnitus. The company develops clinical platforms, digital therapeutics and medical devices aimed at improving accuracy in diagnosis and long-term treatment outcomes.

FutureCure operates NeuroEquilibrium, its wholly owned subsidiary and a network of vertigo and dizziness diagnostic and rehabilitation clinics. NeuroEquilibrium follows a root-cause approach, identifying whether symptoms arise from the inner ear, the brain or balance pathways, rather than offering only symptomatic relief. The network works with hospitals, ENT clinics and neurology centres.

According to the company, NeuroEquilibrium currently runs more than 300 clinics across India and 16 other countries and has supported diagnosis and treatment for over 150,000 patients using non-invasive vestibular technologies.

Rajneesh Bhandari, founder of FutureCure Health, said the funding would support expansion and technology development. "This funding has reinforced our conviction that globally relevant healthcare technologies can be built in India," he said, adding that scalable diagnostics can help address shortages of specialist doctors.

Dr Anita Bhandari highlighted the challenges patients face due to delayed or incorrect diagnosis. "Vertigo and dizziness are often misdiagnosed, leaving patients untreated for years," she said. "Accurate diagnosis changes outcomes, and this funding will help us extend specialised care beyond current markets."

The company plans to use the capital to expand its clinic network, strengthen digital platforms and explore technology-driven care models for other chronic lifestyle diseases.