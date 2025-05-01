The funds will be deployed towards international expansion, product development, regulatory compliance, and team growth as the company scales its operations globally.

Digital assets infrastructure startup Fuze has raised USD 12.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Galaxy, a global digital assets and data infrastructure company, and e& Capital, the investment arm of UAE telecom operator e&.

Founded in 2023 by Arpit Mehta, Srijan R Shetty, and Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze provides Digital Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure, enabling banks, fintechs, and businesses to offer regulated digital asset products to their end-users in a B2B2C model. The platform also includes a full suite of stablecoin infrastructure and recently expanded into payments.

"With Galaxy's digital asset expertise and e&'s strategic reach, we're well-positioned to enable banks and businesses to seamlessly integrate digital assets," said Arpit Mehta, Founder at Fuze. "We believe every financial institution will soon leverage crypto or stablecoin capabilities."

Fuze's leadership brings deep expertise from globally recognized firms—Arpit Mehta held leadership roles at Simpl and Clear; Srijan R Shetty built trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at Microsoft; and Mo Ali Yusuf previously led key functions at Checkout.com and VISA. Together, they've built a platform that helps financial institutions launch secure, regulated digital asset offerings quickly and efficiently.

The startup is currently active in MENA and Turkey, having processed over USD 2 billion in digital asset volume. It now has its sights on India, actively engaging with local regulators to navigate the country's evolving crypto framework.

Fuze had earlier raised USD 14 million in seed funding in September 2023, led by Further Ventures, with participation from Liberty City Ventures. The latest round brings its total funding to over USD 26 million.

Leon Marshall, CEO of Galaxy Europe, noted, "The UAE is fast becoming a global innovation hub for digital assets, and Fuze is leading the charge with robust infrastructure and regulatory alignment."

e&'s Group CSO Harrison Lung added, "Fuze aligns perfectly with our fintech ambitions—from e& money to Wio and Careem Pay. This investment supports our long-term vision of building a future-ready financial ecosystem."

Fuze's trajectory positions it as a first-of-its-kind regulated digital asset infrastructure provider in Asia, pioneering compliant, scalable solutions to accelerate global adoption of digital finance.