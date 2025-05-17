Fyn Mobility Secures USD 2.5 Million to Accelerate EV Fleet Expansion and Global Foray Fyn is also in advanced discussions with growth-stage investors to raise an additional USD 10 million to further support its overseas expansion and technology development plans

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik
Chennai-based electric mobility startup Fyn Mobility has raised USD 2.5 million in a fresh funding round backed by prominent investors, including veteran market investor Vijay Kedia, Lloyd Balajadia—promoter of Philippines-based Lloyd Laboratories—and Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer at Swiggy.
The startup, which operates on an EV-as-a-Service (EVaaS) model, plans to channel the newly raised capital into scaling up its electric vehicle fleet, enhancing its proprietary technology infrastructure, and entering international markets—particularly in Southeast Asia.
Fyn is also in advanced discussions with growth-stage investors to raise an additional USD 10 million to further support its overseas expansion and technology development plans.
Positioning itself as a full-stack EV services platform, Fyn Mobility counts major enterprise clients like Amazon, Flipkart, Blue Dart, and Porter among its partners. The company claims its offerings can reduce logistics costs by up to 20 per cent while enabling seamless fleet deployment and providing real-time, data-driven operational intelligence.
The fresh funding comes at a time when India's EV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with last-mile delivery and shared mobility emerging as key growth segments.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Turn Simple Ideas Into Never-Ending Paychecks With This Low-Effort Passive Income Strategy

A micro-hustle lets you build once, sell forever and earn money while you sleep.

By Andreas Jones
Science & Technology

How I Scaled from Side Hustle to 7 Figures Using 4 AI Tools (No Tech Skills Needed)

Scale faster, work less and grow a 7-figure business — no team needed.

By Ben Angel
Growing a Business

5 Things You Need to Stop Doing as a Solopreneur

Here are five common mistakes solopreneurs make and how to avoid them.

By Dmitry Solovyev
Leadership

You Can't Build High-Performing Teams by Hiring for Skills Alone. Here's How to Spot the Real Difference-Makers.

Discover why a mindset of ownership is the real differentiator for scaling startups and engineering teams.

By Luis Peralta
News and Trends

Fyn Mobility Secures USD 2.5 Million to Accelerate EV Fleet Expansion and Global Foray

Fyn is also in advanced discussions with growth-stage investors to raise an additional USD 10 million to further support its overseas expansion and technology development plans

By Entrepreneur Staff