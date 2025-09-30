Fyno Bags USD 4 Mn Funding to Expand Enterprise Messaging The seed funding round was co-led by Arkam Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Aniketh Jain and Ashish Agarwal, Co-founders of Fyno

Enterprise messaging platform Fyno has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round co-led by Arkam Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to enhance its AI capabilities, scale go-to-market efforts in India and emerging markets, expand product functionality, and support large-scale enterprise deployments, a company statement said.

According to Rahul Chandra, Managing Director, Arkam Ventures, "Banks have a unique challenge of frequently interacting with millions of customers for permissions and updates. While last-gen CPaaS platforms solve the scale problem of messaging, they lack intelligence and often introduce the risk of non-compliance. Fyno's team is deeply familiar with the pain points of large enterprises from their last startup and has built Fyno to meet the new demand for compliance in customer interaction. We believe Fyno is what the Indian banking system needs to meet compliance standards of modern banking."

Anurag Ramdasan, Partner at 3one4 Capital, added, "Fyno brings clarity and control with a single intelligent platform that enables seamless, real-time engagement for financial institutions. With the founders' proven track record and sharp execution, the company is well placed to become the communication backbone for the sector. We're proud to partner with Aniketh, Ashish, and their team on this journey."

Founded in 2022 by Aniketh Jain and Ashish Agarwal, Fyno provides a compliance-first communication infrastructure for banks, financial services, and NBFCs. The platform integrates and orchestrates communications across eight channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, email, push notifications, and voice.

"We officially exited stealth mode after 24 months of product development and 12 months of successful platform implementation with early customer adoption. We expect to reach USD 2 million in revenue by FY25–26 and USD 5 million by FY26–27, driven by rising adoption in the BFSI sector," said Jain.

In 2025, Fyno reported processing over five billion communications across multiple channels. It has signed 45 banks, NBFCs, and fintech clients, including Karnataka Gramin Bank and Lendingkart, supporting onboarding, KYC, transaction alerts, and compliance messaging. The company aims to double its customer base within 18 months and is in advanced discussions with more than 10 additional banks.

Fyno ensures every message meets RBI, SEBI, TRAI, and DPDP regulations, while helping institutions cut messaging costs by 20–30 percent and reduce engineering efforts by over 90 percent. Clients include Karnataka Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Lendingkart, Protium, and Scripbox.

The platform competes with players such as Courier, Knock, and Axiom by Sinch.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How Inefficient Processes Are Hurting Your Company

Siloed, difficult-to-use business systems complicate processes and hamper operations. Is this true of your organization?

By Nick Candito
News and Trends

Fyno Bags USD 4 Mn Funding to Expand Enterprise Messaging

The seed funding round was co-led by Arkam Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

AI Is Already Writing About 30% of Code at Microsoft and Google. Here's What It Means for Software Engineers.

Big Tech is spending tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu