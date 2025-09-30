Fyno Bags USD 4 Mn Funding to Expand Enterprise Messaging

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Enterprise messaging platform Fyno has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round co-led by Arkam Ventures and 3one4 Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to enhance its AI capabilities, scale go-to-market efforts in India and emerging markets, expand product functionality, and support large-scale enterprise deployments, a company statement said.

According to Rahul Chandra, Managing Director, Arkam Ventures, "Banks have a unique challenge of frequently interacting with millions of customers for permissions and updates. While last-gen CPaaS platforms solve the scale problem of messaging, they lack intelligence and often introduce the risk of non-compliance. Fyno's team is deeply familiar with the pain points of large enterprises from their last startup and has built Fyno to meet the new demand for compliance in customer interaction. We believe Fyno is what the Indian banking system needs to meet compliance standards of modern banking."

Anurag Ramdasan, Partner at 3one4 Capital, added, "Fyno brings clarity and control with a single intelligent platform that enables seamless, real-time engagement for financial institutions. With the founders' proven track record and sharp execution, the company is well placed to become the communication backbone for the sector. We're proud to partner with Aniketh, Ashish, and their team on this journey."

Founded in 2022 by Aniketh Jain and Ashish Agarwal, Fyno provides a compliance-first communication infrastructure for banks, financial services, and NBFCs. The platform integrates and orchestrates communications across eight channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, email, push notifications, and voice.

"We officially exited stealth mode after 24 months of product development and 12 months of successful platform implementation with early customer adoption. We expect to reach USD 2 million in revenue by FY25–26 and USD 5 million by FY26–27, driven by rising adoption in the BFSI sector," said Jain.

In 2025, Fyno reported processing over five billion communications across multiple channels. It has signed 45 banks, NBFCs, and fintech clients, including Karnataka Gramin Bank and Lendingkart, supporting onboarding, KYC, transaction alerts, and compliance messaging. The company aims to double its customer base within 18 months and is in advanced discussions with more than 10 additional banks.

Fyno ensures every message meets RBI, SEBI, TRAI, and DPDP regulations, while helping institutions cut messaging costs by 20–30 percent and reduce engineering efforts by over 90 percent. Clients include Karnataka Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Lendingkart, Protium, and Scripbox.

The platform competes with players such as Courier, Knock, and Axiom by Sinch.