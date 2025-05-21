G42 Partners with France's Mistral AI to Build Cross-Regional AI Infrastructure As part of the deal, Mistral AI will collaborate with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi to push forward research in foundation models and AI safety.

[L-R] Eric Xing (President and University Professor, MBZUAI), Arthur Mensch ( Co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI), & Peng Xiao (Group CEO of G42)

Abu Dhabi-based tech group G42 has entered a strategic partnership with French AI startup Mistral AI to co-develop advanced AI platforms and infrastructure, signaling a new phase in cross-border AI collaboration.

The partnership was announced at the Choose France summit at the Palace of Versailles.

Backed by earlier AI cooperation agreements between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron, the alliance aims to shape a future grounded in shared technological sovereignty and innovation.

"This partnership exemplifies a new model of AI development: one that balances sovereignty with interoperability, and ambition with accountability," said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42. "Together with Mistral AI, we're laying the groundwork for a digitally interdependent future where trust and transparency are non-negotiable."

The collaboration leverages G42's AI ecosystem — with Core42 focusing on infrastructure and Inception on solutions development — alongside Mistral AI's expertise in open-weight large language models. The joint initiative spans the full AI value chain, from model training to application across Europe, the Middle East, and the Global South.

"G42 is a partner who shares our commitment to making powerful, open artificial intelligence accessible to all," said Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI. "This alliance not only accelerates our journey but also ensures that the benefits of AI extend beyond traditional tech hubs."

As part of the deal, Mistral AI will collaborate with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi to push forward research in foundation models and AI safety.

"We look forward to working with Mistral AI and G42 to advance AI technology in foundational models, energy efficiency, and safety," said Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI. "Our shared values around innovation and inclusion will drive meaningful advancements for all."
