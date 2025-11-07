Game State Labs and InsightAI Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Game State Labs

Game State Labs Secures USD 2 Mn Seed Funding

Game State Labs has secured USD 2 million in a seed funding round co-led by PeerCapital and Neon Fund.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for product development, hiring in engineering and go-to-market roles, and expanding its global presence.

Founded in 2025 by Aashbir Bhatia, Ashwin Ramakrishnan, and Jagveer Gandhi, Game State Labs offers an artificial intelligence-driven data infrastructure layer that helps gaming studios analyse player behaviour and manage personalisation workflows.

The platform captures real-time player data, processes large information volumes, and supports live game operations and revenue-related decisions.

The firm's first products provide faster insights, player-level predictive analytics, and personalization tools. These are used for difficulty adjustments, cooldown management, advertisement pricing, and in-app purchase optimization.

Game State Labs is currently collaborating with early partner studios to integrate its systems into live gaming environments.

InsightAI Raises INR 1.1 Cr Pre-Seed Funding

New Delhi-based AI native startup InsightAI has raised INR 1.1 crore in pre-seed funding. The round was led by accelerator and startup ecosystem enabler PedalStart along with several prominent angel investors.

The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen anti-money laundering case investigations for financial institutions and expand its presence in India and the Middle East.

It will also focus on enhancing data protection, auditability, and compliance capabilities to align with global regulatory standards. A significant portion of the funding will be directed toward team expansion, particularly in AI, infrastructure, security, and business development.

Founded in 2022 by Akash Chandra, Vivek Kumar, and Ravi Sharma, InsightAI offers AI-powered solutions for fraud detection and anti-money laundering operations. The firm's technology automates case investigations, provides real-time fraud alerts, and ensures financial compliance accuracy.

InsightAI's proprietary models aim to make AML processes more efficient for banks and fintech firms. The startup said that it is already collaborating with a leading bank in the UAE.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Equitree Capital Achieves INR 1,000 Cr AUM Milestone in Five Years

Equitree currently manages capital for more than 350 investors, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and senior professionals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Hitachi Vantara Launches Hitachi iQ Studio to Streamline Enterprise AI Development

The platform aims to help enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents efficiently while maintaining control over their data and ensuring regulatory compliance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Lenskart Listing on Nov 10, Groww IPO Closes Today

The Lenskart IPO allotment was finalised on November 6. The offering was open for subscription between October 31 to November 4, closed at 28.26 per cent subscription. The Groww IPO has entered its Day 3 of subscription, with the IPO closing today.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Veloce Fintech Launches INR 300 Cr Fund to Support MSMEs and Startups

Veloce Fintech aims to invest in 20–25 firms across diverse sectors by 2026, offering funding between INR 3 crore and INR 15 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams