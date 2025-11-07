The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Game State Labs Secures USD 2 Mn Seed Funding

Game State Labs has secured USD 2 million in a seed funding round co-led by PeerCapital and Neon Fund.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for product development, hiring in engineering and go-to-market roles, and expanding its global presence.

Founded in 2025 by Aashbir Bhatia, Ashwin Ramakrishnan, and Jagveer Gandhi, Game State Labs offers an artificial intelligence-driven data infrastructure layer that helps gaming studios analyse player behaviour and manage personalisation workflows.

The platform captures real-time player data, processes large information volumes, and supports live game operations and revenue-related decisions.

The firm's first products provide faster insights, player-level predictive analytics, and personalization tools. These are used for difficulty adjustments, cooldown management, advertisement pricing, and in-app purchase optimization.

Game State Labs is currently collaborating with early partner studios to integrate its systems into live gaming environments.

InsightAI Raises INR 1.1 Cr Pre-Seed Funding

New Delhi-based AI native startup InsightAI has raised INR 1.1 crore in pre-seed funding. The round was led by accelerator and startup ecosystem enabler PedalStart along with several prominent angel investors.

The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen anti-money laundering case investigations for financial institutions and expand its presence in India and the Middle East.

It will also focus on enhancing data protection, auditability, and compliance capabilities to align with global regulatory standards. A significant portion of the funding will be directed toward team expansion, particularly in AI, infrastructure, security, and business development.

Founded in 2022 by Akash Chandra, Vivek Kumar, and Ravi Sharma, InsightAI offers AI-powered solutions for fraud detection and anti-money laundering operations. The firm's technology automates case investigations, provides real-time fraud alerts, and ensures financial compliance accuracy.

InsightAI's proprietary models aim to make AML processes more efficient for banks and fintech firms. The startup said that it is already collaborating with a leading bank in the UAE.