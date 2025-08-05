The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

BITKRAFT Backs GameRamp With USD 5.4 Mn Pre‑Seed Funding

GameRamp has raised USD 5.4 million in a pre‑seed funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Mixi, DeVC and other global angel investors.

The funding will be used to expand the company's engineering and applied artificial intelligence teams in the United States and India. It will also accelerate the launch of two services, Sentinel and Grow.

Sentinel is an AI platform that offers real‑time personalization of in‑game economies and monetization through reinforcement learning. Grow is designed as an embedded financing layer to give developers seamless access to capital.

"Scaling new apps or games has increasingly become hyper competitive. Developers need to excel in many areas beyond the core product experience. What if we could accelerate this with AI," said Vivek Ramachandran, Co‑founder and chief executive officer of GameRamp. "It is not only about improving existing processes, but enabling a new level of experimentation and insight. Our partners in Vietnam, India and Turkey are already seeing encouraging results."

Anuj Tandon, Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, said GameRamp combines expertise in machine learning, product growth and investment. "Their focus on developer outcomes is evident from the strong customer engagement. This positions them to change how consumer internet entrepreneurs grow in emerging markets."

Founded by Vivek Ramachandran and Sashank Vandrangi, GameRamp is headquartered in San Francisco with a research and development hub in Bengaluru.

Shortgun Games Secures USD 1 Mn to Develop Cinematic Shooter

Shortgun Games has raised USD 1 million in seed funding from angel investors to advance development of a cinematic third‑person shooter aimed at global audiences.

The funds will be directed toward creating a polished vertical slice, a playable five‑to‑eight‑minute version showcasing the game's mechanics, narrative, and visual style. The studio operates primarily from India with select international collaborators and plans to seek an additional USD 5 million in its next funding round to move into full production.

"This funding will allow us to go beyond prototypes and deliver a polished vertical slice that encapsulates the heart of our game," said founder Vidhit Mehta. "We are focusing on quality‑first development, refining systems, narrative tone, and gameplay depth."

Shortgun Games was founded by the original creators of Rogue Heist, including Vidhit Mehta, Ashish Beuria, and Neha Hooda. The studio's debut project is a console‑grade, narrative‑driven shooter exploring themes of identity, instinct, and transformation.

The team recently collaborated with Bollywood action director Vicky Arora, known for films such as URI, RRR, and TANAAV, to ensure combat sequences combine technical precision with storytelling depth.

Managing director Jeet Chandan said the goal is to create a flagship intellectual property blending cinematic storytelling, emotional choice, and strong gameplay mechanics. Game director Ashish Beuria added that this phase offers the freedom to test bold ideas and challenge expectations for Indian‑made shooters.

EON Space Labs Raises USD 1.2 Mn for Optical Payload Expansion

EON Space Labs has raised USD 1.2 million in a pre-Series A funding round from MGF Kavachh, with HHV Advanced Technologies joining as an investor and strategic partner.

The Hyderabad-based deeptech startup will deploy the funds to scale manufacturing of its electro-optical and infrared payloads, expand its engineering team, and launch upcoming products. Key developments include the planned release of MIRA, which the company says will be India's lightest high-resolution space telescope, and four new LUMIRA EO/IR systems for drones and ground-based platforms.

"Our collaboration will help advance India's capabilities in miniaturised optics, high-resolution imaging, and dual-use payload systems," said Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder of EON Space Labs. Punit Badeka, also a co-founder, added that the aim is to make high-quality Earth observation tools more accessible.

Founded in 2022 by Sanjay Kumar, Punit Badeka, and Manoj Kumar Gaddam, the IIT Madras-incubated startup develops miniaturised imaging systems for satellites, drones, aerial platforms, and fixed ground stations. Its products are designed to be up to three times lighter than conventional payloads while maintaining image quality.

The company is also working on global partnerships and has secured commercial orders after proof-of-concept trials.