Gandhi Jayanti: How Gandhian Principles Are Guiding Today's Entrepreneurs By drawing on Gandhi's principles of self-reliance, economic empowerment, and local innovation, today's Indian entrepreneurs are creating a modern version of Swadeshi, where technology and sustainability play key roles, aligning their efforts with the broader vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' as India works toward becoming a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047

Wiki Media Commons

October 2 is revered and celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. On the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India continues to celebrate his principles of upholding truth and non-violence. Across the world, the day is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

However, it's his approach to simplicity, sustainability, and ethical leadership that finds relevance in today's world of entrepreneurship. In a landscape where rapid innovation often comes at the cost of social responsibility, a new generation of entrepreneurs draws inspiration from Gandhian ideals to lead their ventures that prioritize purpose over profit.

Being transparent and authentic

With 1,17,254 recognized startups as per DPIIT, the ecosystem boasts a wide range of start-ups across industries. In short, one needs to be sincere, transparent, and authentic in order to stand out and make one's own mark. For Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of Jiraaf, transparency is not just a catchphrase, rather it is a core principle that shapes the company's entire business model. Rooted in Gandhian ideals, Jiraaf's operations emphasize honesty, integrity, and authenticity in dealing with customers and stakeholders. He believes that these values form the foundation of any successful and ethical enterprise.

"Transparency and authenticity are the key differentiators in the finance industry, and we believe in staying true to that," Agrawal explains. He and the start-up make a consistent effort to follow the path of truth and trust, qualities that are essential for building long-lasting relationships in the financial sector.

For the better of society

Today, technology is evolving at a remarkable speed. With advancements comes the need to be responsible for new innovations. For Apurv Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, Squadstack Gandhi's principles remain a powerful reminder for entrepreneurs to leverage technological innovations in ways that benefit everyone, especially those who are often overlooked. "As entrepreneurs, our mission is against inefficiency, inequality, and the notion that technology and humanity are at odds. To prove that they can work hand in hand to drive positive change," he said.

The Squadstack co-founder draws inspiration from Gandhi's ideals of Sarvodaya (upliftment of all) and Antyodaya (prioritizing the last person) to build a business that uses technology to improve society as a whole.

Building for India and the world

Gandhi's Swadeshi Movement was aimed at promoting local goods and reducing dependence on foreign imports, particularly in response to British colonial policies. He viewed it as essential for India's economic independence and political freedom.

This is the very principle which motivates Edul Patel of Mudrex to innovate locally and create globally competitive solutions. "To make India economically independent, we are building solutions from India to the world. His focus on integrity drives us to build sustainable and responsible businesses that make India a future-ready nation. Gandhi's ideals continue to guide us as we align our work with the goals of Viksit Bharat, building a stronger and more empowered India," he said.

The Confederation of Indian Industry reported that Indian startups, including unicorns and soonicorns, could add USD one trillion to the targeted overall GDP of USD seven trillion by 2030. By drawing on Gandhi's principles of self-reliance, economic empowerment, and local innovation, today's Indian entrepreneurs are creating a modern version of Swadeshi, where technology and sustainability play key roles, aligning their efforts with the broader vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' as India works toward becoming a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047.
