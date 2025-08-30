Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & More Celebs Share Their Festive Spirit Bollywood celebrities are yet again here to give us a masterclass in blending tradition with personal branding through their heartfelt celebrations shared on social media.

By Reema Chhabda

Image source: Instagram

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with hearts filled with love. The beautiful festival also reminds us of Ganesha's eternal lessons: resilience, wisdom, and new beginnings. And you know who can make the most use of it? Entrepreneurs.

They often look to these qualities while navigating competition and risk, and this festive season, Bollywood celebrities are yet again here to give us a masterclass in blending tradition with personal branding through their heartfelt celebrations shared on social media.

From grand setups to intimate family rituals, celebrities showcasing Ganpati highlight discipline, community engagement, and a strong sense of identity, values every business leader can learn from.

Let's take a look at how some of Bollywood's biggest names celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Salman Khan: Strength in Simplicity

Every year, Salman Khan and his entire family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm. They have always been rooted in togetherness and simplicity. His recent post about celebrating Bappa is a takeaway of staying true to your core values, which are always more powerful than chasing trends.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DN3h6Jg0Fub/?igsh=MWVvNngxY3F6Zm1weg==

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Tradition Meets Modernity

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute glimpse of their Ganpati festivities with her son Jeh. While the actress is now a part of a royal family, she always makes sure to celebrate even big festivals with less show-sha. Her approach towards life has always been simple, be it when she was unmarried or now that she's a mother of two. Her low-key presence on social media is what fans adore about the actress the most.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2fJdl0CwY/?igsh=MW96bHRrcHQzYnhvNg==

Ananya Panday: Family Always Comes First

Ananya Panday is one of the few star kids who made her name in the industry with her improving performances. Her recent pictures from the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with her entire family are nothing but adorable. The sneak peek from her intimate celebrations is a lesson to always keep your supporters (in her case, family) close.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2YMqbUmEb/?img_index=3&igsh=MXc0djZnMXdsc3ppdA==

Rakul Preet: Celebration With A Pinch Of Personal Touch

One of Bollywood's adorable couples, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, welcomed Ganpati with grace and intimacy. Taking to her social media, the actress shared a bunch of pictures that radiated warmth, showing that personalization creates impact.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3KVNw3tbs/?img_index=3&igsh=bXlxZXVqZWwxdTMy

Jacqueline Fernandez: Gratitude Of Small Wins

While Jacqueline Fernandez looked radiant in her Ganesh Chaturthi pictures, her post on social media focused on gratitude and positivity. Although the actress is not really acing it in films, she makes sure to always be happy about the small wins, and her social media is proof. Celebrating small wins is one of the cheerful ways to fuel long-term success.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2td4Q5Ou7/?igsh=MTVtamcwZHR1aTFndA==

Mrunal Thakur: A Balance of Faith and Focus

Channelling her inner elegance, Mrunal Thakur celebrated Bappa with her calm and composed presence that looked like it added high value to her friends and family. Her pictures mirror the importance of a balanced, high-pressure environment, something entrepreneurs must master.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3PmhB5hDS/?img_index=9&igsh=MTN3ZGxxMmRsMmMxZA==

Anupam Kher: Sharing Message Through Storytelling

With his emotional and story-driven post, Anupam Kher's approach underlines a powerful entrepreneurial truth: storytelling builds brands. Whether in movies or startups, weaving narratives helps establish lasting connections.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DN13AU7RH8a/?igsh=ZDRobWtid3B5Z3Y5

The Entrepreneurial Lesson Behind the Festivities

Just as Lord Ganesha symbolizes wisdom and prosperity, these Bollywood celebrities remind us that success in business and life comes from staying grounded in values while embracing change with courage.
Reema Chhabda is an overthinking writer from a small town who’s living her filmy dream in Bombay. She makes celebrities talk and spill the tea. With more than 7 years of experience, she is passionate about the world of cinema, spotlighting the industry's trends and cultural impact with finesse and flair.

