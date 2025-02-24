Geniemode Secures $50 Million in Series C Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Geniemode, a design-led apparel sourcing platform, has successfully secured an investment of over $50 million in its Series C funding round. This round was spearheaded by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, with additional participation from Fundamentum, Paramark Ventures, and existing investor Info Edge Ventures. The fresh influx of capital will propel Geniemode's global expansion and fortify its supply chain solutions, as per media release.

Co-founded by Amit Sharma and Tanuj Gangwani, Geniemode looks to revolutionise the global sourcing industry with its asset-light approach. The company enables retailers to optimize their sourcing strategies by offering a seamless, transparent, and highly efficient supply chain. Operating with a strong international presence, Geniemode has established offices in New York, London, Barcelona, China, Bangladesh, and India, facilitating efficient and scalable sourcing operations across diverse geographies.

The company's strength lies in its comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities, which include AI-driven design intelligence, optimized manufacturing processes, and streamlined logistics. By integrating AI-powered solutions into the sourcing process, the company reduces costs and accelerates time-to-market for its partners.

"At Geniemode, we are redefining global sourcing by seamlessly integrating technology, AI-driven design innovation, and a sustainable, agile supply chain to help brands and retailers stay ahead of the curve," said Amit Sharma, co-founder & CEO of Geniemode. "This investment accelerates our mission to build the most efficient, transparent, and scalable sourcing ecosystem, empowering brands with AI-powered design capabilities, speed, flexibility, and responsible sourcing solutions."

Tanuj Gangwani, co-founder & CFO of Geniemode, underscored the company's financial strength and strategic growth trajectory. "We have created a profitable business while ensuring sustained growth. We are closing FY 2025 at $140 million+ GMV with a positive EBITDA run-rate of over $2 million. With this round, we intend to scale to new geographies and take the Company public in coming years."

Investors expressed strong confidence in Geniemode's potential to reshape the apparel sourcing landscape. Sridhar Sankararaman, MD of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, highlighted the company's innovative business model. "Global macro trends are reshaping apparel sourcing, driving a rebalancing of supply chains. Backed by the vision of Amit and Tanuj, Geniemode offers a true 360-degree solution to global brands. We are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth."

Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner at Fundamentum, emphasized the disruptive impact of Geniemode's technology-led approach. "The textile and apparel industry remains highly fragmented, and Geniemode is transforming it with a technology-first approach. Their platform streamlines sourcing, improves efficiency, and unlocks new profit pools. We are thrilled to co-lead this round and support their journey."

Kitty Agarwal, partner at Info Edge Ventures, lauded Geniemode's rapid ascent as a market leader. "We have been early partners with Amit and Tanuj, and their execution has been exceptional. Their AI-led design platform is an industry first, significantly reducing the time from ideation to manufacturing. With this funding round, the Company will double down on inorganic growth opportunities as they continue gaining market share."