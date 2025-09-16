Genovation Technological Solutions and uKnowva Raises Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

uKnowva

Deeptech Startup Genovation Secures USD 150K Funding

Genovation Technological Solutions, a deeptech startup developing privacy focused AI systems, has raised USD 150,000 in a pre seed funding round at a USD 6 million valuation. The round drew participation from six individual investors along with one foreign institutional backer.

The capital will be directed towards advancing product development, expanding the team, scaling market reach and strengthening research and development. Genovation is working on Agentic AI solutions aimed at high stakes sectors such as defence, healthcare, manufacturing and finance, with the goal of enhancing enterprise decision making and efficiency while reducing costs.

Founded in 2021 by Anurita Das, the company has built Mentis, which it describes as the subcontinent's first Made in India privacy first Agentic AI platform. Mentis is designed to operate across cloud, on premise and fully offline settings without depending on external application programming interfaces, thereby ensuring stronger data security.

Genovation is also building a competitive edge with two pending patents, proprietary intellectual property, acceptance into NVIDIA's Inception accelerator and an India centric cost structure.

uKnowva Raises USD 0.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding

HR tech and human capital management platform uKnowva has secured USD 0.5 million in a pre Series A funding round co led by Parv Network, Growth 91 and Aapna Infotech.

The Mumbai headquartered startup was earlier acquired by Hinduja Global Solutions. Prior to this round, it had raised USD 48.7K.

The fresh capital will be utilised to expand sales and marketing, strengthen its partner network for wider geographic reach and advance its artificial intelligence roadmap.

Established in 2010 by Abhay Talekar, Priyanka Bhor Jain and Vicky Jain, uKnowva provides a cloud based HR and workplace automation platform. Its suite of services includes recruitment, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement and workforce analytics. By integrating artificial intelligence, the platform aims to simplify HR processes and improve efficiency across industries.

Over the next one to two years, uKnowva intends to enhance its partner ecosystem, scale operations in tier I and tier II cities and introduce advanced AI powered features.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

AI Astrology Startup MyNaksh Raises INR 7.5 Cr Funding

The round was led by Eximius Ventures and Gemba Capital, with additional participation from Infinyte Club and several angel investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

DSM Fresh Food Limited to Launch IPO on September 26

The offer will close on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

President Donald Trump Suggests Canceling Quarterly Reporting: 'This Will Save Money'

Public companies have been reporting quarterly earnings since 1970, per SEC requirements.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

BeyondSquare Solutions Secures USD 4 Mn Funding Led by Avant Global Corporation

The fresh funding will be used to boost FinAlyzer's automation, strengthen compliance intelligence, and scale its platform to better serve enterprises with complex reporting needs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Anthropic Releases a Report That Confirms AI Is 'Displacing Workers'

The study highlights the risk that AI is replacing employees entirely, instead of merely supporting their work.

By Sherin Shibu