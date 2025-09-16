The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Deeptech Startup Genovation Secures USD 150K Funding

Genovation Technological Solutions, a deeptech startup developing privacy focused AI systems, has raised USD 150,000 in a pre seed funding round at a USD 6 million valuation. The round drew participation from six individual investors along with one foreign institutional backer.

The capital will be directed towards advancing product development, expanding the team, scaling market reach and strengthening research and development. Genovation is working on Agentic AI solutions aimed at high stakes sectors such as defence, healthcare, manufacturing and finance, with the goal of enhancing enterprise decision making and efficiency while reducing costs.

Founded in 2021 by Anurita Das, the company has built Mentis, which it describes as the subcontinent's first Made in India privacy first Agentic AI platform. Mentis is designed to operate across cloud, on premise and fully offline settings without depending on external application programming interfaces, thereby ensuring stronger data security.

Genovation is also building a competitive edge with two pending patents, proprietary intellectual property, acceptance into NVIDIA's Inception accelerator and an India centric cost structure.

uKnowva Raises USD 0.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding

HR tech and human capital management platform uKnowva has secured USD 0.5 million in a pre Series A funding round co led by Parv Network, Growth 91 and Aapna Infotech.

The Mumbai headquartered startup was earlier acquired by Hinduja Global Solutions. Prior to this round, it had raised USD 48.7K.

The fresh capital will be utilised to expand sales and marketing, strengthen its partner network for wider geographic reach and advance its artificial intelligence roadmap.

Established in 2010 by Abhay Talekar, Priyanka Bhor Jain and Vicky Jain, uKnowva provides a cloud based HR and workplace automation platform. Its suite of services includes recruitment, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement and workforce analytics. By integrating artificial intelligence, the platform aims to simplify HR processes and improve efficiency across industries.

Over the next one to two years, uKnowva intends to enhance its partner ecosystem, scale operations in tier I and tier II cities and introduce advanced AI powered features.