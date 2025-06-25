Genpact Unveils AI-Powered Agentic Accounts Payable Suite to Transform Finance Operations The suite includes four key modules: AP Capture, AP Advance, AP Trace, and AP Assist, each playing a role in invoice processing, predictive analytics, and real-time supplier query resolution.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Global technology services leader Genpact has launched its cutting-edge Genpact AP Suite, a fully autonomous accounts payable (AP) solution designed to streamline financial operations, improve cash flow, and enhance supplier relationships. This new offering is part of Genpact's Service-as-Agentic-Solutions portfolio and runs on Microsoft Azure's AI stack.

The AP Suite introduces a network of goal-oriented, self-learning AI agents that handle AP processes with minimal human intervention. The suite includes four key modules: AP Capture, AP Advance, AP Trace, and AP Assist, each playing a role in invoice processing, predictive analytics, and real-time supplier query resolution.

"Our Service-as-Agentic-Solutions are proprietary Genpact products that transform mission-critical business processes," said Jinsook Han, Chief Strategy, Corporate Development and Global Agentic AI Officer at Genpact. "The Genpact AP Suite is more than software—it's a transformational engine built on decades of experience and millions of real-world transactions."

Early results from client implementations of the AP Suite include:

  • Increased accuracy in autonomous data capture
  • Significant improvements in touchless invoice processing
  • Up to 90% early payment discount capture
  • Faster supplier response times and reduced cash leakage

Caitlyn Carr, President and CEO of Coca-Cola Bottlers Sales and Services, said, "Together with Genpact, we've created a seamless experience for our bottlers and suppliers that exemplifies the power of leveraging advanced technology capabilities, business process expertise, partnership, and trust to succeed in today's fast-evolving world."

Gurkan Salk, General Manager, Copilot Apps at Microsoft, commented, "Genpact's launch is a proof point of AI's ability to automate complex workflows. With Azure at its core, the AP Suite offers the enterprise-grade security and scalability businesses need."

"Agentic AI enables real autonomy in AP processes," said Vignesh Kannan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Genpact's solution advances touchless processing, enhances accuracy, and reduces operational risks."

By marrying agentic AI, deep domain knowledge, and secure cloud technology, Genpact's AP Suite aims to turn finance from a back-office function into a strategic advantage for modern enterprises.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

'You Can Go Viral Overnight': This College Student and His Brother Spent $5,000 to Start a Side Hustle — Now Their Brand's Making Over $175 Million

Gurmer and Robby Chopra "wanted to create something better but affordable" in the fitness space.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Google Launches AI Mode in India to Tackle Complex Search Queries

Despite its promise, Google acknowledges that AI Mode is still in its early stages and may not always produce accurate results

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ElevenLabs Eyes India as Strategic Growth Hub in the AI Voice Race

"We think we are very well placed to be the voice of the Indic internet where content has no barrier and creativity knows no limit," says Siddharth Srinivasan, GTM, India, ElevenLabs

By Shivani Tiwari
Technology

Automation Anywhere Sees Strong Growth in Agentic AI from India

The company has seen a 100 per cent QoQ growth for its AI agents and it has so far deployed over 1,500 AI agents globally

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Broking Platform Sahi Secures USD 10.5 Mn Series A from Accel and Elevation Capital

The funding will accelerate product enhancements, including advanced automation as SEBI opens algorithmic trading for retail users, market expansion, and team growth to support Sahi's growing trader base.

By Entrepreneur Staff