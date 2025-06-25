The suite includes four key modules: AP Capture, AP Advance, AP Trace, and AP Assist, each playing a role in invoice processing, predictive analytics, and real-time supplier query resolution.

Global technology services leader Genpact has launched its cutting-edge Genpact AP Suite, a fully autonomous accounts payable (AP) solution designed to streamline financial operations, improve cash flow, and enhance supplier relationships. This new offering is part of Genpact's Service-as-Agentic-Solutions portfolio and runs on Microsoft Azure's AI stack.

The AP Suite introduces a network of goal-oriented, self-learning AI agents that handle AP processes with minimal human intervention. The suite includes four key modules: AP Capture, AP Advance, AP Trace, and AP Assist, each playing a role in invoice processing, predictive analytics, and real-time supplier query resolution.

"Our Service-as-Agentic-Solutions are proprietary Genpact products that transform mission-critical business processes," said Jinsook Han, Chief Strategy, Corporate Development and Global Agentic AI Officer at Genpact. "The Genpact AP Suite is more than software—it's a transformational engine built on decades of experience and millions of real-world transactions."

Early results from client implementations of the AP Suite include:

Increased accuracy in autonomous data capture

Significant improvements in touchless invoice processing

Up to 90% early payment discount capture

Faster supplier response times and reduced cash leakage

Caitlyn Carr, President and CEO of Coca-Cola Bottlers Sales and Services, said, "Together with Genpact, we've created a seamless experience for our bottlers and suppliers that exemplifies the power of leveraging advanced technology capabilities, business process expertise, partnership, and trust to succeed in today's fast-evolving world."

Gurkan Salk, General Manager, Copilot Apps at Microsoft, commented, "Genpact's launch is a proof point of AI's ability to automate complex workflows. With Azure at its core, the AP Suite offers the enterprise-grade security and scalability businesses need."

"Agentic AI enables real autonomy in AP processes," said Vignesh Kannan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Genpact's solution advances touchless processing, enhances accuracy, and reduces operational risks."

By marrying agentic AI, deep domain knowledge, and secure cloud technology, Genpact's AP Suite aims to turn finance from a back-office function into a strategic advantage for modern enterprises.