Gentari Green Mobility India has rolled out the Gentari Go, an all-in-one customer experience platform that enables users to seamlessly access clean energy offerings, from home solar to green mobility solutions.

Speaking on the matter, Navjit Gill, Gentari's Country Head for India said, "Collaborating with partners, customers and governments to achieve net zero in countries like India is our priority. Partnerships are crucial for advancing clean energy and Gentari is committed to forging collaborations across our Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility business."

India's transportation sector is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with over 30 per cent of emissions coming from road transport. The country's ambitious green mobility goals include achieving 30 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and expanding the EV charging infrastructure significantly.

Gentari Go offers a suite of features designed to benefit both businesses and consumers. For businesses, the app empowers fleet operators with access to an extensive network of public chargers, business credits and optimised fleet management through telematics support. Charging point operators can seamlessly integrate with the Gentari Go roaming hub, connecting both B2C and B2B customers, and providing immediate access to a larger customer base with additional revenue.

Nikhil Thomas, CEO, Gentari Green Mobility India, highlighted the crucial role of green mobility initiatives in reducing India's carbon emissions stemming from transportation. "Our team is dedicated to advancing India's green mobility agenda. The launch of Gentari Go today marks a significant milestone, providing solutions that enable efficient decarbonisation and improved operational efficiency for businesses of all sizes," he added.

In addition to offering an extensive network of EV chargers and the ability to explore solar solutions through HomeScape by Amplus Solar, the app will soon introduce convenient in-app booking for test drives with leading EV brands in India.